Scott Dreier's THE MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS SHOW is Coming to the Colony Theatre

BroadwayWorld Critics' Pick and StageSceneLA Award-winner Scott Dreier, star of last season's acclaimed hit Doris and Me, will return to The Colony Theatre in Burbank with his holiday concert, The Merry Little Christmas Show, for two performances only. Along with special guest Kurtis Simmons and music director Andy Langham, Dreier will perform on Sunday, December 15, at 3pm and 6pm.



The Merry Little Christmas Show: Dreier will take audiences back to the feel of cherished, classic, holiday TV specials hosted by Perry Como, Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, and others - paying homage while also providing his modern take with pop and jazz interpretations of holiday treasures. The performance will include holiday classics including Sleigh Ride, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, O Holy Night, I've Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm, Merry Christmas Darling, and many more. This show will transport you back to your living room sitting around the fireplace telling stories and sharing songs of the season.



Scott Dreier has made his living as a professional performer for 20 years in theatre, TV, commercials, voiceover, film, recording, and cabaret. He has directed several productions of Forever Plaid. As a performer, he is best known for playing Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (12 productions). Tours and regional productions include Forever Plaid, The Music Man, Side by Side by Sondheim (Desert Theatre League Award), Into the Woods, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and First Date (LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award nomination for Best Ensemble of a Musical). His self-titled debut CD of Big Band, Broadway, and pop songs featured a duet with TV's Katey Sagal (Married with Children, Sons of Anarchy). He has been a guest vocalist for the Pasadena Pops and has sung back-up for Barbra Streisand twice. He was the official voice of Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Game Series. TV credits include The First Family, The Suite Life on Deck, I Carly, Malcolm in the Middle, General Hospital, and the film Enchanted: Go West. He has also appeared in numerous national television commercials. His second album, The Doris Day Project includes a duet with Grammy Award-nominated jazz singer Jane Monheit.

Kurtis Simmons has co-written and co-produced two full-length albums, Fraction of a Thread and Change the View, as well as the two Christmas EPs, This Year for Christmas and Naughty and Nice. His original tunes can be found on compilation albums all over the world. He is the recipient of the 2016 Eddon Award for Best Male Cabaret/Concert Artist. He is co-creator/co-writer of the original musical Hipster Sweatshop. As a recording artist he can be heard on projects with artists including Ralna English, Scott Dreier, and Swedish metal band Ghost, among others. In 2015, he sang with Melissa Manchester at The Grammy Museum. As a performer has been seen on stage in productions of Forever Plaid, Legally Blonde, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Into the Woods, Cabaret, She Loves Me, The Gifts of the Magi, and more. He has co-directed and served as music director for shows including Forever Plaid, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Children of Eden, and Legally Blonde.

Andy Langham is a member of Poncho Sanchez's Latin Jazz Band and has toured all over the world with the group. Other tours include Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy, Natalie Cole, Christopher Cross, John Heard, Christian McBride, New York Voices, Ray Price, Dewey Redman, Steve Tyrell, and Ernie Watts. He has recorded and/or performed with John Abercrombie, Mike Barone, Gary Bartz, Terence Blanchard, Arthur Blythe, Debby Boone, Randy Brecker, Bobby Caldwell, Charo, Alvin Chea, Pete Christlieb, The Coasters, Ravi Coltrane, Larry Coryell, Jon Fedchock, The Four Freshmen, Terry Gibbs, Gerry Gibbs, Tom Harrell, Jon Hendricks, Bill Holman, Flaco Jimenez, Lainey Kazan, Sally Kellerman, Azar Lawrence, Hubert Laws, Dave Liebman, Jane Monheit, Don Menza, Roy McCurdy, James Moody, Emilio Navaira, Willie Nelson, Andreas Oberg, Alan Paul, The Platters, Kim Richmond, Sam Rivers, Christian Scott, Bobby Shew, Lew Soloff, Mike Stern, Take Six, Clark Terry, Steve Turre, and Bill Watrous. He teaches Jazz Piano at CSU/Long Beach.



Admission is $35 and tickets may be obtained online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





