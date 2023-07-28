Sarah Bareilles Will Play Benefit Concerts In Order To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL

#PreserveRockwood is the movement of the moment, and it's an important one.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MOIPEI Is Great Great Great In SING SING SING at 54 Below Photo 1 Moipei? More Please.
Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 2 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 3 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 4 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery

Sarah Bareilles Will Play Benefit Concerts In Order To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL

On July 26th, Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles announced that she has added concerts to her schedule, in her quest to save the Lower East Side music venue Rockwood Music Hall.  The beloved three stage performance space has been an integral part of the music and nightlife scenes of New York City for eighteen years and has, recently, found itself under the threat of closure.  Unwilling to give in to that idea, Bareilles and a host of other musical artists have been performing regular benefit concerts in a series titled THE PRESERVE ROCKWOOD BENEFIT CONCERT SERIES.   Bareilles performed some shows at the start of the campaign and returns August 1st at 7 and 9:30 pm.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign started by the organization with a projected goal of two hundred fifty thousand dollars recently broke the one hundred thousand dollar mark.  Many dedicated fans and musicians who got the their start at Rockwood (like Sara Bareilles) are contributing time and funding to the fight to save the club that has hosted over seventy thousand shows in nearly two decades, including performances by artists who have been the recipients of awards like the Grammy, the Tony, and the American Music Award.

Regarding the concert series and the campaign to save Rockwood, Sara Bareilles has said, “I really believe in the essential nature of Independent music venues... We are thrilled to announce that I am adding two shows that are specifically directed at raising funds for the artists and staff members of Rockwood who have monies owed. This has been a major priority of this fundraising effort from the beginning and with the help of our unbelievable team and several artists joining together to make this happen, we are navigating a very complex situation with a lot of hopeful optimism,”  and every dollar, every last cent taken in at her August first concerts will go to the employees and the artists of Rockwood Music Hall.

On July 10th, Broadway World Cabaret published an article about the Rockwood crisis and campaign that can be read HERE.  Our team and this writer are staunch supporters of the unique venue, believing that it is an essential part of the cabaret and concert industry, an industry that has evolved over the years to include all types of live performance art from cabaret proper to comedy, from jazz music to folk music, from burlesque to comedy, from up and comers to celebrities.   Neighborhood haunts are the bedrock of Manhattan lifestyle, the places where people gather to enjoy art and each other's company.  Rockwood Music Hall is an important part of the fabric of its neighborhood, of the city, and of the entertainment industry.  These are difficult times for all and although we have survived other crises in recent years, the time to provide an outstretched hand of support never leaves us.  

It is Rockwood Music Hall's time to given that outstretched hand.  Let us all do our part.

Visit the #PreserveRockwood Benefit Concert Series page HERE

and the GoFundMe campaign page HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: Inside TIKTOK TAKES BROADWAY At 54 Below Photo
Photos: Inside TIKTOK TAKES BROADWAY At 54 Below

Viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada’s Got Talent) presented their ensemble of viral composers and performers and celebrated all things TikTok at 54 Below on July 25 at 9:30pm.

2
Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Daisy Jopling With Vocalist Frank Shiner Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Daisy Jopling With Vocalist Frank Shiner

Experience the mesmerizing performance of Daisy Jopling accompanied by vocalist Frank Shiner at Chelsea Table + Stage. This unique fusion of classical and rock music is not to be missed. Get all the details here.

3
JOHN LLOYD YOUNGS BROADWAY is Coming to 54 Below in November Photo
JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY is Coming to 54 Below in November

Get ready to be captivated by the legendary talent of JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY at 54 Below this November. Book your tickets now for an extraordinary evening of entertainment.

4
Catch WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below This Saturday Night Photo
Catch WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below This Saturday Night

Join in this Saturday at 54 Below for Women of The Wings Volume 6, a captivating all-female showcase celebrating the talented women in theater. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of performances. Get your tickets now!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Review: JULIE SINGS JULE at Birdland Closes The Cabaret Deal For Julie BenkoReview: JULIE SINGS JULE at Birdland Closes The Cabaret Deal For Julie Benko
Photos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's PubPhotos: Tammy Faye Starlite Encores NICO: UNDERGROUND at Joe's Pub
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The LightPhotos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light
Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland TheaterFeature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You