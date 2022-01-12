Samantha Pauly, Shereen Pimentel & More to Star in 54 SINGS LORDE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Lorde on January 26th, 2022 at 9:45pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry's most prolific stars with some of Broadway's hottest stars from Six, Jagged Little Pill, Diana, and more!

Fresh off of the release of her hit album Solar Power, the music of chart-topping artist Lorde comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Green Light" and "Liability" to "Royals" and "Ribs" join some of Broadway's best as they celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Lorde.

The cast includes Samantha Pauly (Six), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Chris Medlin (Diana, Mean Girls), Lauren Zakrin (Once Upon a One More Time), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Mare of Easttown), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Six), Joey Labrasca (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Austen Danielle Bohmer (Diana), Mia Gerachis (TikTok's Bored Belting), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), Tyler Conroy (Broadway Baes), Madilyn Jaz Morrow (Matilda the Musical), and Mark Mauriello (Oscar at the Crown).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Harry Styles, 54 Sings ABBA) with music direction by Jacob Fjeldheim.

54 Sings Lorde plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 26th at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.