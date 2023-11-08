Sally Mayes to Perform NOW AND THEN: THE TEASER at The Green Room 42

York Times – will present Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite Sally Mayes in the opening show of her new concert series, “Now and Then: The Teaser,” on Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM. Mayes is known best for her Tony nominated performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of She Loves Me. Mayes realized she has a plethora of stories, a lot of great arrangements, and she wants to sing ALL of them. She has run the gamut with her theatrical concerts and recordings from Broadway, jazz, and country, to pop and the American Songbook. Now is going to “sing ‘em all and stay here all night.” The evening features music director Ron Abel on piano, with Tom Hubbard on bass.



Sally Mayes made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me, for which she won Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in Urban Cowboy (Drama Desk nomination). She drew raves as Mae West in the national tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Her film and television credits include “Alpha House,” “City Hall,” “Double Parked,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City,” and “The Job.” Sally also appears on countless cast recordings, including Closer Than Ever, She Loves Me, Das Barbecu, Bye Bye Birdie, Lost in Boston, Unsung Musicals, Unsung Sondheim, and The Night of the Hunter. Sally has five solo albums: The Dorothy Fields Songbook, Our Private World: The Comden & Green Songbook, The Story Hour, Boys and Girls Like You and Me, and Valentine. Sally's much-anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast-to-coast; she has been nominated for 12 MAC Awards, and has won two Bistro awards for excellence in cabaret and recordings.

Ron Abel won both the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle and LA Weekly Theatre Awards for his score for Twist of Fate. His other stage musicals include Is This Your Life?, Rockwell: Life on a Palette, and To Sir, With Love. Ron is the co-creator of the Off-Broadway musical Blame It on the Movies. His musicalization of the Dumas classic Camille premiered in Los Angeles. His film and television credits include composing, arranging and/or orchestrating for Michelle Pfeiffer, Kim Basinger, Lily Tomlin, Bea Arthur, and Carol Burnett In addition to writing the television theme songs for “Animal Court” and “Nitecap,” Ron was the on-camera musical director for ABC's “Nitecap,” as well as “Name That Tune.” As an actor, he appeared on the hit series “Cheers” in a featured role. Ron was music director and arranger for the long-awaited albums from Petula Clark and Helen Reddy, and helmed the debut album of actress Linda Purl. As an arranger and conductor, Ron has appeared on-stage with Bette Midler, Johnny Mathis, Liza Minnelli, Shirley Jones, Lucie Arnaz, Sam Harris, Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Joely Fisher, David Hyde Pierce, and opera diva Julia Migenes.

Sally Mayes will perform “Now and Then: The Teaser” on Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM

Roberto Araujo

“I Just Wanted You to Know”

Winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, Araujo takes audiences through anecdotes from his life, bringing an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor. “I Just Wanted You to Know” features a five-piece band led by music director Drew Wutke. The show is directed by Mónica Huarte, with musical staging by Jason Wise. Araujo started his career in his hometown of Mexico City working on shows such as Rent, Guys & Dolls, and Cats. His voice was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in the Dreamworks' animated feature Joseph: King of Dreams. Since relocating to New York City in 2000, Roberto has worked on the development of several new musicals, including Street Lights at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Go West directed by Jamie King, and Rachel. Roberto has also appeared in concert alongside Broadway stars including Tom Wopat, Carol Woods and Bianca Marroquin. He is currently part of the “On Stage” team at NY1 as a video journalist.

Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM

Alice Ripley with John McDaniel

Regarding her new show, Broadway veteran Alice Ripley exclaims “Don't call it a comeback, it's a RETURN!” A return to love, believe or not. Alice and music director John McDaniel join forces to bring you a set of Ripley's most requested songs, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Who Will Love Me As I Am?,” and “I Miss the Mountains.” Come bask in the melodies of some of our most beloved Broadway composers as we relive together the shows that brought you Alice Ripley.

Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM

“BLACK FRIDAY

with Flotilla DeBarge”

In this special holiday evening with NYC drag royalty, the singer, actor and 2022 Bistro Award winner for “Consummate Drag Artistry” brings her sassy, soulful style to the stage in an unforgettable evening of music and comedy, performing various songs from Bill Withers and Tina Turner to Kander & Ebb. Hilarious and definitely old-school showbiz, Flotilla won't disappoint, so grab your tickets and Experience the Flo! In a review of her latest show, The Bistro Awards raved: “Flotilla has it all. An outrageous, hilarious obscene musical delight that leaves her audiences laughing with glee, stunned with shock of recognition and excited by brilliant observations.” Flotilla DeBarge has appeared in the feature films To Wong Foo…, Flawless, and Marci X. She has been seen on television's “Law & Order,” a featured role on HBO's Angels in America, directed by Mike Nichols, and a stint on Broadway in The Three Penny Opera. According to Michael Musto, “Flotilla is a great singer and comic who takes her audiences on a fabulously fun journey.”

Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.

Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Paige Turner

“Slay Ride!”

The NYC drag darling Paige Turner returns in her all-new holiday special This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and is here to slay. Tis the season to be greedy, be a misfit and get your stocking stuffed, while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas Paige Turner style. This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit! The show features all-live songs from some of your favorite Christmas albums including Bing Crosby, Barbara Streisand and Mariah Carey Original music by Billy Recce as well over the top parodies of “Feliz Navidad,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and many more with videos and lots of presents just waiting to be unwrapped. The show features special guest Lamar.

Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM

An Irreverent Tribute to

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Tis the season to be jolly and joyous! Come relive your childhood joy while you down a cocktail (or three or four) as we gather musicians and actors from the Broadway community to celebrate the music and the story of 1992's “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Broadway actor Geoffrey Allen Murphy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Nance, War Horse) hosts an exciting evening of music, comedy, and mayhem with a team of insanely talented Broadway friends. This is an evening of humor and song for the more mature Muppet fans out there, so best to leave the kiddies at home.