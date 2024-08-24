SOPH & MAD TAKE NEW YORK! to Play 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sophie Amelkin & Mad Gallica in Soph & Mad Take New York! on September 18th, 2024 at 7:00pm. Internationally recognized touring musicians, Sophie Amelkin and Mad Gallica make their 54 Below debut in their long-awaited NYC duo performance Soph & Mad Take New York! This powerhouse female duo has worked Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally – performing together in a Grammy award-winning band opening for Metallica, Ozzy, and other rock industry heavy hitters across the globe and headlining some of the largest music festivals in the world. Soph & Mad invite the audience to embark on a journey that celebrates the power of deep bonds between women through the music that has inspired and driven them since they first started their artistic collaboration at the age of 18. The program features original music from Mad Gallica's highly-anticipated debut EP Enter The Vortex: Act I, a rock opera recorded with the Prague Symphony, as well as solo and duo performances of classic pop/rock and musical theater favorites. For one night only, join this high-energy duo debut for a musical evening that will leave you equally moved and enthralled!

Music direction and arrangements by Matthew Goinz (www.matthewgoinz.com).

Joined by Keith Butler (https://www.keithbutlermusic.com/) on drums, Andrew Ryan (https://1beat.org/people/andrew-donovan-ryan/) on bass, and Alexander Sovronsky (www.alexandersovronsky.com) on guitar and violin.

Sophie Amelkin & Mad Gallica in Soph & Mad Take New York! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 18th, 2024, 7:00pm. Ticket prices are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SOPHIE AMELKIN

Sophie Amelkin is a New York City based theater crossover artist who has starred off-Broadway, and has toured with a GRAMMY winning rock band, playing nightly to thousands of fans at major arenas, festivals, and televised shows around the world. On the classical stage, Sophie made her Carnegie Hall solo debut as the soprano soloist in Mozart's Coronation Mass. She also joined GRAMMY-nominated Skylark Vocal Ensemble for a number of concert cycles and recorded with them as a soloist on their highly anticipated album La Vie en Rose. Sophie has appeared alongside some of Broadway's most well-known favorites as a semi-finalist in The American Traditions Vocal Competition, performs regionally in theatrical productions around the country, and is a founding member and Executive Director of NYC based theatrical choral ensemble, The Sound Between.

www.sophieamelkin.com

MORE ABOUT MAD GALLICA

Mad Gallica is an American singer-keyboardist-composer. Her style is best described as cinematic rock opera.

Mad Gallica grew up touring the southeast with her family, performing old-time Appalachian music and songs her parents had written, often singing harmony and playing a range of instruments. Music resonated strongly at an early age and continued through intense study of classical piano and voice. Mad Gallica has toured the world as back-up singer and keyboardist opening for bands ranging from Metallica and Ozzy to Guns N' Roses and System Of A Down. Mad Gallica's latest debut EP, Enter The Vortex: Act One, was released April 12th, 2024 on all streaming platforms. Accompanied by the Czech Studio Orchestra in Prague, co-produced and co-arranged with Hayden C. Scott (AWOL Nation, Paramore) and mixed by multi-platinum Grammy-winner Bob Horn (Usher, Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson), this progressive rock opera received initial funding from a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign supported by hundreds of fans and highlighted on Kickstarter as a "Project We Love."

Mad is currently in pre-production of her 17 song album, Periwinkle Sky, set to release in fall of 2024. This piano-driven album debuts her new band and brings back the string arrangements fans loved in "Souls on Fire." Fans of her acoustic single "Beautiful Creature" can expect a new, fully produced sound in this upcoming sonic adventure.

www.madgallica.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

