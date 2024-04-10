SNOOZEFEST, A SONG CYCLE ABOUT SLEEP Comes To 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will presents Snoozefest: A Song Cycle on April 19th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Snoozefest, a collaboration between eight emerging writers/writing teams, debuts with a cast featuring How to Dance in Ohio's Desmond Luis Edwards, Imani Russell, Conor Tague, and Ashley Wool, as well as A Beautiful Noise's Kalonjee Gallimore, Our Town's Nimene Wureh, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Brittany Zeinstra, and more!

The writers of Snoozefest include: Joe Badore, Josh Ben-Ami, Riley Cohen & Brooklynn Baca, Elspeth Collard & Sam Rosenblatt, Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem, Nathan Fosbinder, Jack Oliver Kotanen, and Addie Symonds & Matt Graham. Collard & Rosenblatt produce, with Matt Graham doubling as music director.

The full cast includes: Alia Cuadros-Contreras (SCOUTS!), Cara Rose DiPietro (Arena Stage's Catch Me If You Can), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Chris Ingrao, Renee Kauffman, Damon McToy, Emily Phelps, James Rose (Cardinal Stage's Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Imani Russell (How to Dance in Ohio), Conor Tague (How to Dance in Ohio), Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio), Nimene Sierra Wureh (The Apiary, Our Town), and Brittany Zeinstra (The Prom, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Snoozefest: A Song Cycle about Sleep plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 19th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $1.50 facility fee + 10% ticket fee) - $73 (includes $1.50 facility fee + 10% ticket fee). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT PRODUCERS: COLLARD & ROSENBLATT

Elspeth Collard (she/her) & Sam Rosenblatt (they/she) are an award-winning musical theatre writing team. Both attended the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, prior to which Collard received a BA in Music at Cambridge and Rosenblatt received a BS in Educational Theatre from NYU Steinhardt. The writing duo have written full length works (Like the Wind, A Princess Story, ROSE) in addition to two albums (Little Love Notes, Collisions). The pair received staged readings and concerts at NYC venues, such as 54 Below, The Brick, and York Theatre, as well as regional performances at the New Musicals Lab. They are both members of the Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while

growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.