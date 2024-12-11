SHOULD I FEEL Comes to 54 Below Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Should I Feel, a new musical! Moving into a college dorm can be very exciting… that is, until you find out your roommate is your polar opposite. Chad, a confident queer, meets his new roommate, Sean, a conservative hermit. With the help, or possible detriment of their inner voices, will they be able to make the arrangement work?

Filled with laughter, struggle, and hard-hitting questions, Should I Feel is a new, original musical with book, music, and lyrics by Dean Tyler K, most well known for his 2022 BroadwayWorld Award nominated original musical Alone at 54 Below, his 2023 one-man play Welcome to Chaos with NY Theatre Festival, and his continuous belief in the importance of original theatre. Join us at 54 Below for a concert premiere performance of a fresh queer story!

The cast includes Will Dusek (Newsies at Artistry Theater), Anabelle June (Catholic School Girlz, Alone, A New Musical), Isa Peña (“American Idol” Season 3), Hunter Quinn, Bryan George Rowell (Blippi: The Wonderful World national tour), and Tiffany Heather Samantha (Ryan Stutz) (Housewives of Secaucus Off-Broadway, Dreamworks’ Madagascar international tour).

Should I Feel plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 23rd at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org/shouldifeel. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

