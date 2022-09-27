Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHOOTING STAR - A REVEALING NEW MUSICAL Announced At 3 Dollar Bill

Hans Berlin, an award winning gay pornstar, will present his semi-autobirographical tale .

Sep. 27, 2022  

After a sold-out run in Los Angeles, 3 Dollar Bill, BROOKLYN'S PREMIERE QUEER BAR & PERFORMANCE VENUE will host the New York Premiere of SHOOTING STAR, the semi autobiographical, musical love story set in the world of the gay adult film industry.

Book and Concept by Florian Klein (aka gay porn star Hans Berlin), with music by Thomas Zaufke and lyrics by Erik Ransom. SHOOTING STAR is about identity, family and - above all else - LOVE. Struggling Hollywood actor Taylor rockets to stardom as adult film performer Taylor "TNT" Trent, and we are introduced to the real people behind the scenes of this taboo (and fascinating) industry - a family of lovable misfits whose profession is making our wildest fantasies come alive.

Directed by Dennis Corsi, choreographed by Michael McCrary, Music Directed by Brad Simmons, and produced by Shooting Star Musical, LLC, Bruce Robert Harris, and Michael Susko, SHOOTING STAR gives you a sincere look at the human side of porn, focusing on the performers in the adult film world - their desires, dreams, and dramas. SHOOTING STAR is about love and family in a world where many people think this wouldn't be possible. "We're finding love in all the lovers we have." The LA TIMES describes the show as "...a traditional American musical: a heartwarming tale of misfits."

Running from October 25th - December 18th, showtimes for SHOOTING STAR will be Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm. Doors will be open one hour prior - come early and #PartyLikeAPornstar with us before the show. All performances for this New York Premiere will be at 3 Dollar Bill, 260 MESEROLE STREET BROOKLYN, NY, 11206 where audiences will not just be watching the Ovation Award nominated show, but become a part of the SHOOTING STAR universe.

The producers of SHOOTING STAR are excited to announce that ES Collection USA / Addicted USA will be our sole clothing/costume sponsor for the NYC premiere production of SHOOTING STAR! ES Collection USA with its bold and innovative designs, features a full range of fashion from swim gear, underwear and athletic wear, to pants, high-end hoodies and beyond. Addicted USA - the naughty little sister brand to ES Collection USA - offers playful underwear, swimwear, sportswear, and nightclub gear including a line of crafted harnesses, singlets, and jocks. The producers of SHOOTING STAR have further surprises coming!

For more information and coverage of this revealing new musical, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199544®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shootingstarmusical.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


