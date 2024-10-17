SHIMMERY BURLESQUE Returns To The Athenaeum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a five star season in May, Shimmery Burlesque will return to the historic Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne this November, shining a spotlight on the sparkling world of Burlesque in a grand theatrical spectacle.

A first of its kind! Shimmery Burlesque is a stage show that follows the life of Lady Shimmery, an Australian dressmaker who travels to Paris where she falls in love with costuming for Burlesque.

Shimmery embraces the classic allure of Burlesque, while taking an innovative approach that pushes the boundaries of this traditionally solo art form. Transitioning Burlesque into a grand-scale ensemble production, the show draws inspiration from the extravagance of vintage musicals from bygone eras, a style of entertainment seldom seen today.

In a dream-like sequence, we follow the passionate young dressmaker all the way from her sewing machine in Melbourne to the city of Paris.

The story begins in Lady Shimmery's studio, with her early memories of tailored suits, wedding dresses, and dreams of something more.

Searching for inspiration, she adventures to Paris, where she discovers the art of Burlesque, igniting her passion for costume design. In breathtaking Shimmery costumes, a cast of twenty glisten with rhinestones, feathers and tassels - breaking out into big, beautiful Burlesque numbers that capture Lady Shimmery's story and imagination, seamlessly weaving into the fabric of her narrative.

Through an array of performance styles, Shimmery Burlesque blends elements of glamour, cheekiness, drama, playfulness, and hilarity, creating a heartfelt and unforgettable theatrical experience. From the elegance of feather fans and the sensuality of chair dancing, to the

breathtaking aerial acts and high-energy chorus dancers, this is a show that promises to impress-truly an experience not to be missed!

Written and directed by Melbourne's very own Holly Mouat, Shimmery Burlesque draws inspiration from her mother Kerrie Schultz (the real Lady Shimmery), who serves as the head Costume Designer for the production. Cabaret singer Abbey Paige Williams stars as Lady Shimmery, alongside a grand Australian Burlesque ensemble. Shimmery Burlesque is choreographed by Maple Rose and Kimera Diamond, with lighting

design by award winning Jason Bovaird.

Holly's mother Kerrie (the real Lady Shimmery) began her early artistic journey in graphic design before venturing into fashion and bridal couture. A trip to Paris in 2010, courtesy of her award-winning paintings, marked a turning point. Here, alongside her daughter Holly, they were captivated by the opulence of French Cabaret, igniting Holly's passion for Burlesque. Holly began performing Burlesque in 2016, with Kerrie making all of her costumes. From these sparks, Shimmery Couture was born. The name "Shimmery" pays homage to Kerrie's Aunt Margaret Imrie, a big supporter of her work. Shimmery Couture has since created costumes for international touring productions and some of the worlds best in Burlesque.

Holly spent five years developing the concept of the Shimmery Burlesque stage show, and in October 2022 it made its debut, captivating sold-out audiences and earning standing ovations. Shimmery stands as a testament to the strength of female empowerment, with a female writer, director, producer and female-led story. Shimmery blends the classic aesthetics of a showgirl-inspired production with a powerful message of body positivity, diversity and self-love, encouraging audiences to embrace their own individuality.

Shimmery arrives at the Athenaeum Theatre from November 29-December 1. Tickets start at $89.00 via Ticketmaster. Friday November 29, 7:30PM | Saturday November 30, (Matinee) 2:30PM | Saturday November 30, 7:30PM | Sunday December 1, 6:00PM.

Comments