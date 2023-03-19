SFJAZZ Collective, Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland Jazz This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running March 20 through April 2.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include SFJAZZ Collective, Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows Orchestra, Eliane Elias and Erica Seguine | Shon Baker Orchestra.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch Orange Coffee, Monday Michiru, Don Braden Quartet, Hailey Brinnel, Ariana Neikrug and Emilie-Claire Barlow.



Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater March 20 through April 2

March 20 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Orange Coffee

Orange Coffee (formerly Kat Rodriguez) is a multi-talented, Grammy-nominated singer, saxophonist, songwriter, vocalist, and educator. Over her career she has performed with the likes of Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Jay-Z, Kelly Clarkson, Kanye West, The Dixie Chicks, Missy Elliott, Anthony Hamilton, Nikki Minaj, Jill Scott, Ledisi, Estelle, and Ciara-some of the biggest musical acts in the past 20 years. As her solo project Orange Coffee, she sings contemporary R&B/hip-hop as naturally as if it had been her calling card all along. Vibe with Orange Coffee on this Monday night at the Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 21-25 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (3/21-23); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (3/24-25) - Birdland Jazz Club

SFJAZZ Collective

The SFJAZZ Collective's mission is "to perform fresh arrangements of works by a modern master and newly commissioned pieces by each member....simultaneously honoring music's greatest figures while championing jazz's up-to-the-minute directions." This year's members include Mike Rodriguez, trumpet; Kendrick Scott, drums; Matt Brewer, bass; David Sanchez, saxophone; Warren Wolff, vibraphone; Chris Potter, saxophone; and Edward Simon, piano. They have studied and performed the work of John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock, Thelonious Monk, Wayne Shorter, McCoy Tyner, Horace Silver, Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea, Joe Henderson, Michael Jackson, Miles Davis, António Carlos Jobim, and Sly Stone, and they have created over 100 new arrangements and original compositions. A masterful lineup, this is a jazz supergroup.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 22 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guest guitarists. This week it's Pasquale Grasso.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 23 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Monday Michiru

The daughter of music masters Toshiko Akiyoshi and Charlie Mariano, as well as reedist Lew Tabackin, Monday Michiru has led an abundantly successful life as a performer across media. First raised as a musician, the gifted young Michiru became famous as an actress in 1987, winning Japan Film Academy's Best New Actress award for her role in Hikaru Onna by Shinji Somai. She also hosted her own radio programs, modeled, and wrote columns as a journalist, all while performing as a musician. Indeed, Michiru became known as one of the mothers of the Japanese acid jazz movement, releasing several chart-topping hits. Today, her music is a melange of jazz, soul, Brazilian, folk, and other world flavors. Don't miss this special artist!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 24 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



March 24-26 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Don Braden Quartet

Tenor Saxophonist, flute player, and composer Don Braden has toured the world with jazz legends Betty Carter, Tony Williams, Roy Haynes, Freddie Hubbard, Wynton Marsalis, Terumaso Hino, Mingus Big Band, Geri Allen, Art Farmer, J.J. Johnson, Tom Harrell, Mulgrew Miller and others. His 21 recordings as a leader-not to mention his compositions and arrangements for film and television programs on Nickelodeon and CBS-reveal a distinctive personal sound radiating joy and virtuosity. Braden is widely considered one of his generations foremost reedists and brings a quartet to this weekend at the Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 26 (Sunday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Hailey Brinnel: Beautiful Tomorrow Album Release

The excellent Hailey Brinnel is both vocalist and trombonist, bringing a heartfelt lyricism and swing to both. With her band, Brinnel performs jazz from the 1920s-40s, singing with a wry exuberance and hip rhythmic attitude. Her debut album, I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles, peaked at #13 on Amazon's Jazz New Release chart. This month, she celebrates the release of her new album Beautiful Tomorrow (Outside in Music). Enjoy her lively band and snappy arrangements.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 26 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows Orchestra

Remy Le Boeuf is a 4x Grammy-nominated composer and saxophonist whose music is rooted in the jazz tradition and overlaps into contemporary classical and indie-rock realms. Le Boeuf is also the founder and director of the jazz orchestra, Assembly of Shadows, as well as the Chief Conductor of the Nordkraft Big Band in Denmark. He has worked with a range of collaborators including the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Linda Oh, HAIM, JACK Quartet, Dayna Stephens, Prefuse 73, and his identical twin brother Pascal, with whom he co-leads the experimental jazz quintet, Le Boeuf Brothers.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 26 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



March 28 - April 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (3/28-30); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (3/31-4/1) - Birdland Jazz Club

Eliane Elias

With over 2.2 million albums sold to date, Eliane Elias' singular sound is one of the most unique and immediately recognizable in jazz. Elias blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her instrumental jazz, classical and contemporary skills as a vocalist and pianist. The New York Times has described Elias' live concert as "a celebration of the vitality of a culture overflowing with life and natural beauty" and JAZZIZ has called her "a citizen of the world" and "an artist beyond category." Her recent recording, MIRROR MIRROR (Candid, 2021) - a set of duets with Eliane and the late Chick Corea, and Eliane and Chucho Valdez - won the 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Latin Jazz Album. With her trio of bass master Marc Johnson (Bill Evans Trio) and drummer Rafael Barata (Ivan Lins), plus special guests, she will deliver her trademark brilliance for Birdland audiences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 28 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks for their final performance in a highly successful 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 29 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 29 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Ken Peplowski

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guest guitarists. This week it's Ken Peplowski.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 30 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ariana Neikrug

The pure-toned vocalist Ariana Neikrug is no stranger to success. The daughter of musical parents, she began singing at age 3 and went on to win major honors in the world of jazz voice: in 2015, she received an Outstanding Soloist Award at the Next Generation Monterey Jazz Festival and won the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. With her 2018 debut of Changes, Neikrug became a Concord Music Group recording artist. Changes, produced by Kurt Elling's pianist, Laurence Hobgood, includes standards and originals, freshly performed for modern ears. And modern ears delighted in Changes when Neikrug brought the music on her first international tour in 2018. Indeed, the Chicago Tribune named it one of the "Best Jazz Vocal Recordings of 2018," calling it "the vocal debut of the year," and JAZZIZ and PASTE magazines named the singer one of their "Artists to Watch in 2019." Ariana's new sound, captivating performances, and electric band are not to be missed for this Thursday evening performance.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 31 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



March 31 - April 2 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Emilie-Claire Barlow Album Release: Spark Bird

A total performer, the Canadian-born Emilie-Claire Barlow is an award-winning vocalist hailing from a musical family. Barlow is the recipient of 7 Juno Award nominations, winning the Best Jazz Vocal award in 2013 and 2016 for her albums Seule ce soir and Clear Day, and Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2008 National Jazz Awards. Her work-a fusion of popular song, Barlow's smooth and sultry voice, and the alluring musical textures of Brazil and France-has received nearly 150 million streams on Spotify and nearly 170 million on Pandora. A long-time television actor, the brilliant Barlow has been on hundreds of TV show episodes, playing long-running characters on such beloved shows as Sailor Moon, Almost Naked Animals, Numb Chucks, and Fugget About It. She releases her 13th full-length album, Spark Bird, on March 31st, celebrating the recording's premiere and her NYC debut at the Birdland Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 2 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Erica Seguine | Shon Baker Orchestra

The astounding music of composers Erica Seguine and Shan Baker is immersive, daring, impressionistic, emotional, and cinematically precise. Highly praised by The New York Times for its "vast, multifaceted, semi-abstract" writing and by New York Music Daily for its "majestic sweep" and "clever outside-the-box humor," this hard-hitting big band is a deadly serious new character in music. Co-leader Seguine has received the 2013 BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Prize for Jazz Composition/2014 Manny Albam Commission; three ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Awards; the 2014 ASCAP Foundation Johnny Mandel Prize; and a commission from New York Youth Symphony Jazz. Her compositions and arrangements have been performed by ensembles such as the Metropole Orchestra, the Symphonic Jazz Orchestra, the Danish Radio Big Band, the Brilliant Corners Large Ensemble, the J-Orchestra. The group's forthcoming debut, The New Day Bends Light, will be released March 31, 2023, produced by renowned composer and bandleader Darcy James Argue, and the composers will celebrate at Birdland on April 2nd. Listeners should be careful not to miss out on this incredible work!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 2 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum