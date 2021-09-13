Ryan Shaw to Perform Live at The Cutting Room in October

Broadway Records announced today that multi GRAMMYÂ®-nominated vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw brings his new studio album IMAGINING MARVIN to life with a concert appearance at The Cutting Room (44 E 32 St, NYC) on Thursday, October 14th, 2021.

Advance tickets for the concert at The Cutting Room are $25 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ryan-shaw-imagining-marvin-tickets-157262557543

Of the inspiration behind IMAGINING MARVIN, Ryan Shaw comments, ""In life we have 'what ifs' Some lead to regret; others lead to possibilities. What if Marvin Gaye were still alive today? Would his iconic recordings have evolved with this musicianship? Would he still be writing from his ever-evolving perspective? We will never have a definitive answer. But maybe the next best thing is to imagine."

In addition to the show at The Cutting Room, Shaw is scheduled to appear with symphonies across the country:

Knoxville Symphony, October 8, 2021: https://knoxvillesymphony.com/concert/aretha-a-tribute/

Fort Wayne Symphony, November 6, 2021: https://fwphil.org/events/aretha-a-tribute-1

South Dakota Symphony, November 20, 2021: https://www.sdsymphony.org/211120-2122/#.YSkScNNKiHc

Seattle Symphony, January 21-23, 2022: https://www.seattlesymphony.org/en/concerttickets/calendar/2021-2022/21pops2

Arkansas Symphony, March 12 & 13, 2022: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/news-events/aretha-tribute

Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, March 26, 2022: https://ucstars.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=552

Houston Symphony, April 22-24, 2022: https://houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/aretha-queen-of-soul-2021/

Nashville Symphony, April 28-30, 2022: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2021-2022-season/pops-6-nat-king-cole-at-100/

Allentown Symphony, May 7, 2022: https://www.millersymphonyhall.org/calendar/event/936/

Long Beach Symphony, May 21, 2022: https://longbeachsymphony.org/

Chicago Philharmonic, May 29, 2022: https://chicagophilharmonic.org/aretha-rising/

Ryan Shaw is a three-time GRAMMYÂ® nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records' This is Ryan Shaw, his In Between and Dynotone's Real Love. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance and ABC's Dancing with The Stars, Grey's Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack. Ryan has been a featured guest on national TV talk shows. He starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London's West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. Ryan debuted at Radio City Music Hall in the Dream Concert benefit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, and a Nat King Cole 100th concert with the NY Pops. His concert schedule includes Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous orchestras throughout North America. Ryan's new album, Imagining Marvin, showcases Marvin Gaye hits alongside Ryan's original songs and features multi GRAMMY Award-winning co-writers and special guests.