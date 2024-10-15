RuPaul'sDrag Race Star Honey Davenport to Premiere New Show At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Comic Con weekend, get ready to soar to new heights of laughter and inspiration as RuPaul's Drag Race favorite singer/songwriter Honey Davenport takes the stage in COMIC CONTROVERSY, a dazzling one-woman cabaret spectacular! This hilarious and heart-warming show reveals the secret identity of a drag queen: a fearless superhero navigating a world of adversity with unparalleled style and humor.

In the face of recent political attacks on drag and adult content creation, Honey Davenport has emerged as a beacon of light, championing these communities with unwavering spirit and comedic flair. With jaw-dropping performances, witty banter, and unforgettable musical numbers,COMIC CONTROVERSY proves that every drag queen is a real-life action hero, fighting for acceptance, equality, and the right to slay! Don't miss this extraordinary blend of comedy, cabaret, and superhero fantasy that will leave you cheering, inspired, and demanding an encore!

Honey Davenport: COMIC CONTROVERSY will be presented Saturday, October 19 at 9:30pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street-- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $24 for general admission or $36 for VIP tickets which include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. There is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Honey Davenport has solidified their status as a drag icon and entertainment powerhouse. Hailing from West Philadelphia and currently residing in Palm Springs, California, Davenport has captivated audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances, chart-topping music, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

As a recording artist, Davenport has collaborated with renowned drag legends like Aja, Alaska, Manila Luzon, Lala Ri, Tammie Brown, and Jackie Cox, creating unforgettable tracks that have topped the charts. Their music resonates with audiences, addressing important social issues and inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality.

Davenport holds 20 pageant crowns, six Glam Awards, a 2020 GIANT Fest award for "Music Artist Of The Year" and zero tolerance for discrimination. Since appearing on Season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, they have appeared as a guest panelist on VH1's Black Girl Beauty, Meet The Browns, The Sherry Vine Show, Gogo for the Gold, and their own 4 season running show Dafuq on Out TV. Honey will appear in the upcoming feature-length film God Save the Queens, the highly anticipated short film All Boys Do, and they were featured in an Global ad campaign by Trustpilot in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Davenport's digital content was featured in Rolling Stones, Pink News and Billboard, who called them a "practical master class" .

Honey Davenport's Off-Broadway theatre credits include leading roles in The Electric Highway and Trinkets as well as a major role in The Orion Experience. They also performed in the Broadway national tour of Hairspray. New York Magazine has called Davenport one of the top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America, Paper Magazine called them "A New York Icon", and RuPaul's Drag Race declared Davenport "Legendary".

