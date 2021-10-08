Robin Lyon Gardiner Wins 7th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest At The Triad

ROBIN LYON GARDINER WINS 7th ANNUAL "TOMATOES GOT TALENT" CONTEST IN FINALS PITTING 11 EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN OVER 40

Randie Levine-Miller HOSTS AND PERFORMS. JUDGES ARE Lee Roy Reams, Margot Astrachan AND Ken Waissman

Corinna Sowers Adler GUEST STARS

(October 7, 2021) Robin Lyon Gardiner came out on top of the 7th annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Monday, October 4. The runner-ups -- Lisa Kerr, Leyla Zalutskaya, and comedian Judith George -- were, with Gardiner, among the 11 extraordinary women over 40 who had been chosen to perform in the contest finals.



Co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller, who opened the show, "Tomatoes Got Talent" is a showcase for women who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, but who consider the craft of singing and performing to be integral to their lives. Gardiner, a full-time real-estate broker by day, received the highest marks from this year's judges -- the Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams, and the Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Margot Astrachan and Ken Waissman.



Sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com, "Tomatoes Got Talent" is co-produced by its publisher Cheryl Benton. The acclaimed singer and Tony-nominated educator Corinna Sowers Adler made a guest-starring appearance, and the therapist and gerontologist Merrill Stone, who was a runner-up in the first "Tomatoes Got Talent" in 2014, also appeared as a guest artist. The show's music director was Paul Chamlin.

The Runner Ups were:

Comedian Judith George owns her own video production company and is a stand-up.

Lisa Kerr -- a risk manager with a major corporation -- is a student of the piano and ukulele.

Leyla Zaloutskaya is a global IT trainer for the United Nations.



The Other Finalists were:

Carol Barnett -- a Senior Ms. America NY runner-up, who recently retired after 45 years as a chef.

Businesswoman and mom Susie Clausen is a singer and plays the saxophone

Reared in the South, Jo Jones is an accomplished acrobatic baton twirler and former pre-school teacher.

Shana Kahn is a fashion executive for Ralph Lauren.

Jean Marcley is a blind stand-up and self-worth coach.

Kara Masciangelo has worked for many years at the Federal Reserve Bank.

Deana Monaco is a legal assistant at Morgan Stanley.



Previous winners were Christina Connors, in 2019, and Sheree Sano, in 2018.



The Jurors: The beloved Broadway song and dance man Lee Roy Reams counts "42nd Street" (Tony nomination); "The Producers;" and "Hello Dolly!" among his voluminous credits; Margot Astrachan won a Tony as a producer of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" and counts "The Prom," "The Realistic Joneses, and "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" among her Broadway credits, Ken Waissman is the Tony Award-winning producer of "Grease," "Agnes of God," "Torch Song Trilogy," and "Over Here."



Super hostess Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted, and entertained at countless star-studded musical entertainment events. Her regular "Randie's Roundtables" at Sardi's, The Palm, and now online as well, bring together theater insiders and major stars, for story-filled off-the-record lunches. (These are by invitation only.) Her theater column, "Broadway Babe," distributed by thethreetomatoes.com, consistently uncovers amazing clips, secrets, and insights about major stars past and present, to which she adds her own often hilarious anecdotes.



Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing the Thethreetomatoes franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the popular online newsletter on Thethreetomatoes.com ("The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids)" she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

