Roberto Araujo to Return to The Green Room 42 With I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Roberto Araujo in an encore performance of “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM. Winner of the 2024 Bistro Award, the evening takes audiences through anecdotes from his life, bringing an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The new song list will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor, all exploring ideas of identity, immigration, love, family, racism, acceptance, and belonging. “I Just Wanted You to Know” features a five-piece band led by music director Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The show features musical staging by Jason Wise and is directed by Mónica Huarte.



Roberto Araujo, hailing from Mexico City, has appeared in Mexico and the U.S. in such musicals as Rent, Guys and Dolls, Cats, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Xanadu, Les Misérables, and In the Heights. He was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in Dreamworks’ Joseph: King of Dreams. As a cabaret performer, he brought an earlier show “Do You Dream in Spanish” to The Green Room 42 in 2019, and returned for an encore performance of the show later the same year. He's also a winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer Award” at the Fresh Fruit Festival. A multi-talented artist, Araujo is also a photographer and video producer whose work has been featured in Playbill, ANIMIZE Magazine, and Beautiful Magazine. He is an Emmy-nominated journalist with the “On Stage” team at NY1.



Roberto Araujo performs “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



