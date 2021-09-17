Robert Neary to Present SO GOOD! THE NEIL DIAMOND EXPERIENCE at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Robert Neary in "So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" on October 12th, 2021 at 9:45pm. Broadway, TV & Film Star, Robert Neary, creates a one of a kind, cut above the rest, tribute to Neil Diamond. You will swear you're watching the master himself, as he performs 16 classic songs, including, "Cracklin Rosie", "Cherry Cherry", "I Am I Said", "Solitary Man", "Hello Again", "Play Me" and "Sweet Caroline".

Robert has amassed over 400k followers on social media in the past year, and his live virtual shows are now heard and seen all over the world. Along with Long Island's premier band, The Mystic, Robert will take you on a musical journey you won't soon forget.

Robert Neary in "So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 12th, 2021 9:45pm. There is a $35 - $75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Robert Neary was born and raised in East Meadow, Long Island, NY. He gained immediate success, as an actor, after moving to Los Angeles, when he was 20 years old, with a guest star role in the Television series "Fame", and then opposite Jason Bateman in the film, "Teen Wolf Too''. After a 2 year stint on "General Hospital", as Officer Frank Marino, Robert moved to Nashville to pursue Contemporary Gospel music. He recorded 2 solo projects, before returning back to LA and his first love of acting. He has since, gone on to guest star in over 50 television shows, including "Criminal Minds'', "Sons of Anarchy", "The Closer", "Grey's Anatomy", " Blue Bloods", "Justified", "The Fosters", "FBI: Most Wanted", "Weeds", "Medium" "NCIS" and "NCIS New Orleans". He has also done over 25 national commercials and Motion Pictures, most recently, Escape at Dannemora on Showtime. Robert landed his 1st Broadway show in 1996, starring in Smokey Joe's Cafe, where he met his wife, Natasha. Together they went on to tour in the Elton John, Tim Rice Broadway hit, Aida, where he played the evil, Zoser. In 2017, Robert returned to NY, for a 3rd time, when he understudied the lead role of Sonny, in the Broadway smash, A Bronx Tale, The Musical, and got the chance to perform the famed role, over a dozen times. He now resides, again, on Long Island, with Natasha and their 2 incredibly talented children, Selah and Canaan. Robert grew up listening, mimicking, and creating his style, to only 2 people in the music world. Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. It has been a deep passion to one day perform and put together a tribute show to Neil Diamond, like none other.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 PM and 9:45 PM. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. 54Below.com/Feinsteins