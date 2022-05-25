Robert Dionne Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Stage!



Robert's ever so popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event.

Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief "guest appearances".

Held on Sunday, June 12 at 2pm at Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page Street Manchester

Tickets are $15.00 each and can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door 30 minutes prior to the performance.

Robert Dionne is the founding and artistic director of The Majestic Theatre in Manchester, NH. Robert has a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Maine (Orono), where he studied a complete coursework in Music Education, Vocal and Instrumental Performance. Active in the local NH theatre scene, Robert has worked as a Producer, Director, Musical Director, and Actor with many area theatre companies over the years, including The Majestic Theatre, StageCoach Productions, Community Players of Concord, Leddy Center, New Thalian Players, Nottingham Theatre Project, Hampstead Middle School Drama, Nashua Theatre Guild, Manchester Community Players/Second Stage, and Murder and Mayhem Productions. Robert is also the Director of The "VOLUNTAIRES", a 30+ member senior citizen choir that has been performing for local health care and assisted living facilities in southern NH for over 35 years. Robert's career as a Piano Cabaret Entertainer spans New England and beyond, and he enjoys singing the night away as a veteran entertainer at The Front Porch (Ogunquit, Maine) - "I'm having a blast around the piano" - join me!

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.