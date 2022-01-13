Ring of Keys Announces QUEERING THE CANON Concert Series

Ring of Keys, a 501(c)3 artist service organization and the only national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre, has announced The Queering the Canon Concert Series building off the success of 2020's Queering the Canon concert at Joe's Pub.

Queering the Canon returns in a 3-concert engagement to further queer the stage and transform the musical theatre canon. Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Queering the Canon: Sondheim, and Queering the Canon: Kander & Ebb will showcase canonical tunes performed alongside new original songs written by Ring of Keys songwriters. Performed by Ring of Keys artists to interpret songs through their perspective, this Series seeks to queer the original canon of musical theatre, while highlighting upcoming songwriters who are currently queering our stages and creating a new canon. Co-founder Andrea Prestinario (she/her) will executive produce, with casting by Emily Tarquin (they/them).

Ring of Keys songwriters highlighted throughout the series include Lily Ali-Oshatz (she/her), é boylan (they/them), Amara Brady (she/her), Joanna Burns (she/her), Andi Lee Carter (he/they), EllaRose Chary (she/her), Dorie Clark (she/her), Christiana Cole (they/them), Molly Horan (she/her), Marie Incontrera (she/they), Sarah Julius (she/they), Tova Katz (she/her), Teresa Lotz (she/they), S.C. Lucier (she/her), Jamie Maletz (she/her), Dionne McClain-Freeney (she/her), Lindsay Augusta Mercer (they/she), Lisa Mongillo (she/her), Zeniba Now (she/her), Kendall Perry (they/them), Pearl Rhein (she/her), T. Carlis Roberts (he/they), Meghan Rose (she/her), Will Shishmanian (he/him), and Claire Tran (they/she). Additional songwriters include Rodney Bush (he/him), Amy Engelhardt (she/her), Brandon James Gwinn (he/they), and Addie Jean Ulrey (she/her).

Performance Dates are as follows, all performances take place at Joe's Pub and require proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access. More about Joe's Pub / The Public's Safety protocol can be found here.

Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber directed by Blayze Teicher (she/her), music direction by Nicole D'Angelo (she/they)- Monday, January 31, 2022, 7:00pm EST

Queering the Canon: Sondheim directed by Ann James (she/they), music direction by Julianne Merrill (she/her) - Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 9:30pm EST

Queering the Canon: Kander & Ebb directed by Drewe Goldstein (they/she), music direction by Dionne McClain (she/her) - Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 9:30pm EST

Tickets are $25 with a 2 drink or $12 food/beverage minimum and are available here.

Queering the Canon Concert Series is made possible in part with funding from NYC Pride Gives Back and public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

To learn more about Ring of Keys, the Keys, and upcoming events, please visit www.ringofkeys.org