Richard Skipper Celebrates Sue Matsuki and David Sabella

Memorial Day, Richard Skipper celebrated the launch of So You Want to Sing Cabaret* with authors Sue Matsuki and David Sabella. The show was so well received they are returning for 'PART TWO'. At the suggestion of cabaret entertainer, Dawn Derow, this time around they will be discussing the BUSINESS of cabaret. Please join in the conversation. They will try and respond to your comments and questions as time allows. Don't miss out!

David Sabella served as a two-term president of the New York Singing Teachers' Association (NYSTA - 2008-2014) and an executive director of the Broadway Theatre Project (2013 - 2015). He has served on the voice faculties at Montclair State University, Fordham University, NYU/CAP21, New School Mannes Prep pre college program, and two SUNY Colleges (Purchase and New Paltz). Additionally, Sabella has been a faculty member/workshop presenter at the Voice Foundation's annual symposium and has conducted masterclasses, faculty training workshops, and music theater pedagogy seminars throughout the contiguous United States, Alaska, and South America.

In addition to writing "So You Want to Sing Cabaret" Sabella was featured in "So You Want to Sing CCM' as one of twelve international pedagogues to have put forth a modern vocal technique for teaching contemporary commercial music.

Sabella is the owner and editor in chief of CabaretHotspot.com, an online magazine and educational resource dedicated to the art and craft of cabaret and small venue performance, and he is a performance reviewer for BistroAwards.com.

As a performer, Sabella enjoys a long and varied career including a co-starring role in the 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO, network Voiceover work for Disney and FOX TV, and both opera and oratorio performances throughout the US and abroad. For a full list of credits please see www.sabellavoice.com

Sue Matsuki is the recipient of the first Julie Wilson Award, given by the Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2004, and was personally chosen to receive this award by Julie Wilson herself. She is also a three-time MAC Award winner: 2002 for Female Jazz/Pop/R and B Vocalist; 2006 for Jazz Duo/Special Productions for Ten Years in the making with her music director Gregory Toroian; and 2008 for Specialty Song with "One Stop Shopping" (Matsuki/Toroian/Page). Additional MAC nominations include a 2002 nomination for Best Female Recording for A New Take; a 2004 nomination for Duo/Group (with Marcus Simeone); nominations in 2007 and 2010 for Female Vocalist;and in 2008, 2011, and 2012 for Duo/Group (with Edd Clark). www.SueMatsuki.com

Please tune in on Monday as they celebrate Sue Matsuki and David Sabella and The BUSINESS of Cabaret! Follow/Like Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook and subscribe to Richard Skipper Celebrates on YouTube and join in the conversation. June 22: 5PM ET

Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Linda Purl, Bill Boggs, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Dee Wallace, Tippi Hedren, cabaret icon Marta Sanders, and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie. He opened his SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre last August. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic, and The American Popular Song Society in NY.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You