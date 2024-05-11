Review: SHINING IN MISERY at 54 Below Shines!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Shining in Misery took over 54 Below, it was packed tighter than the ball room of the Overlook Hotel on July 4, 1921. The May 8th show started with a delightfully ominous number (with killer harmonies and orchestrations) as Jack, Wendy, Danny Torrance and their nanny Annie Wilkes head to the Overlook Hotel. This quickly set the tone and, within seconds, the audience was laughing. The madcap adventure took us on a tour de force celebration of some of Stephen King’s most beloved characters, brimming with so many references that even the biggest King aficionado would have their work cut out for them. And it’s not only King who earns the honor of a parody—no musical theatre show or pop culture icon was safe (watch out Annie and Hamilton, IT is coming for you)!

The show is far too wonderful to ruin it with spoilers, so I will single out the standout moments of this 70-minute concert marvel. Mark-Eugene Garcia and Colleen DuVall’s book is clever and full of witty, laugh-out-loud dialogue. Garcia’s lyrics are genius, nuanced, and often hysterical. Andrew Abrams' music is fresh and exciting (and those vocal Arrangements), and Evan Lange’s orchestrations are sublime. The entire score is a joy, but "The Stand "and "Get Busy Livin’" (which you will leave singing) will stay on permanent repeat in my collection.

The cast was terrific all around, everyone embodying their characters to perfection. Sarah Mackenzie Baron was positively delightful as Wendy Torrance, complete with eerily similar Shelly Duvall intonations. Her killer voice shines brightest on "The Stand," an act two power ballad where she received much-deserved mid-song applause. She and Sierra Rein were magical as the Shining twins, but Rein’s Cujo solo was beyond brilliant and may have been the evenings most unexpected twist. Jonathan Wagner’s soaring rock vocals and killer growl gave a sexy and dangerous edge to Jack Torrance (I suspect he may be the love child of Jack Black and Jack Nicholson). Gail Becker's power vocals and comic timing were well suited to Annie. Golden-voiced Jason Williams played a clever, cool, and magnetic Dick Hallorann. The funny and charming Cody Gerszewski has everything you could every dream of in a leading man, including the beautiful voice. Alex Gossard shines in all his roles and his vocal skills are top notch (really!). And, the effortless funny Benji Heying is the perfect Danny. Hats off to director Donald Garverick who truly made the most of the small stage with clever staging and brilliant bits. And Andrew Abrams deserves more than a nod for those chill-inducing harmonies.

All too often, parody shows get old 20 minutes in. That’s not the case with Shining in Misery because it’s not mere parody…it’s a love letter to Stephen King and musical theatre. It's destined to be a long-running, cult-classic. When it comes to New York—and it will come to New York—DO NOT MISS IT!

To learn more about Shining in Misery click here.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

