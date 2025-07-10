Review: Melba Moore Brings Her Own Brand of Cool to NYC at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the midst of a New York City heatwave, Tony Award Winning actress and singer Melba Moore kept the famed 54 Below very cool indeed with her amazingly powerful vocals. Her one woman show, aptly titled From Broadway, With Love, showcased the phenomenal career of this powerhouse chanteuse. As she entered onto the stage, the filled-to-capacity audience could hear her before the spotlight even caught her - and what an entrance it was!

Oozing old world glam, Moore looked magnificent! Clad in a spectacular beige pants ensemble which was swathed in a long ethereally shining see-through over coat (which she gave credit to her longtime fashion designer, David Josef) theatergoers were overwhelmed – this was elegance at its best!

Besides the fashion show, Moore began hitting those famed high notes with a medley from her first Broadway show, Hair. This reviewer was completely agog as the show’s theme song, “The Age Of Aquarius,” boomed throughout the theater. Melba Moore still has those incredible vocals! What a voice! She proceeded to tell the audience how she obtained her initial role in the Broadway hit in 1969 without even an audition. Ms. Moore, coming from a New York City family of entertainment professionals, was a backup singer for many big names at the time and was discovered by the producers in one of these such recording sessions. Right time, right place and of course powerhouse vocalist. Moore delighted audiences with her description of one of the producers who was a “true hippie,” which had shocked her at the time – complete with traditional tie-dyed shirt, ripped jeans and no shoes!! Eventually Moore would garner the lead in Hair as its first African-American star.

Onward, from her second Broadway hit, Purlie, Moore proceeded to belt out “Purlie” and “I Got Love” - with her Tony Award-winning singing chops firmly in place, the audience was on its feet. Post-Purlie, Melba Moore told us that she had been in a relationship with the famed actor, Clifton Davis. CBS came calling and offered the couple a TV Variety Show in 1972. When their relationship ended, so did the show. Ironically, it was now that she was cast in Les Miserables and we heard her renowned song from the show, “I Dreamed A Dream.”

Tragedy struck, and all her hard-earned money was lost by unscrupulous management, so Moore headed home to her family now in N.J. and started yet again. Yet Melba Moore always was a survivor. She performed for local area benefit concerts and it is here where she met her future husband, record manager and promoter Charles Huggins, at one such benefit at The Apollo Theater.

Now, along with her husband, Moore embarked on a recording career. Accompanied by 54 Below’s famed Disco Ball, patrons were overwhelmed to hear Melba Moore’s songs from the Disco music scene of the 1970’s and 1980’s with renditions of “Falling”, “Mind Up Tonight”, “You Stepped Into My Life” and “Love’s Comin’ at Ya.”

Melba Moore had the spellbound crowd begging for more as she continued to give renditions of American Songbook Classics “I Concentrate On You” (Cole Porter) and a powerful tribute to the iconic Lena Horne and her renowned signature song “Stormy Weather.”

What a night to remember! What a performer! Such was the sentiment of this reviewer! The Divine Ms. Melba Moore gave her all, belting those songs as she journeyed down memory lane and giving theatergoers insight into what really happened along the way and how she overcame the bad times which was inspirational to all of us.

The mesmerized house gave a continued standing ovation as Melba Moore herself went out into the audience to meet and greet her fans personally. Truly an amazing and talented lady!! Please come back again soon!!

Melba Moore: From Broadway, With Love featured the sensational Melba Moore, Musical Director and pianist Darnell White, and a band consisting of Jordyn Dais (Bass) and Gregory Bufford (Drums).

The show continues tonight, Thursday July 10 at 7 pm. Find tickets to that and more great shows to see on the 54 Below website here

