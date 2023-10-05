Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below

Two more nights: October 7 and 11 .

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 1 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below

You have two more chances to see Linda Eder at 54 Below: October 7th and 11th. Prepare to be dazzled.  Prepare to be delighted.  Prepare for dynamics and deep dives into deliciously diverse genres.  But don’t prepare for diva behavior.  Linda Eder is well aware of her loyal, long-term fan base that comes to hear and cheer and revere her, and she accepts the applause and attention with grace and gratitude.  In the beginning of her generous-length set on October 3rd, she asked for a show of hands to determine how many had seen her shows before, and, then, how many were showing up for the first time.  Many of those raised hands that had been – and would continue to be — clapping belonged to returnees.  And Linda Eder’s own hands are not used for (metaphorically) patting herself on the back, although she has plenty to be proud of.  Her big voice is in such superb shape and she knows how to shape an act, varying the belting and the balladry, bantering with amiable, admirable Billy Stritch – her pianist and duet partner –  and building numbers like an architect who’s designed everything to be strong and solid.  But she’s ready to “break the fourth wall” to communicate with the audience when not projecting a sense of being lost in thought.  

That huge, supple voice is a gift – a gift that she shares with her listeners without cutting corners.  Not one to be frugal with this musical “capital” she doesn’t hold back on what she holds in her vocal bank account; this rich sound is not held in reserve for spending sparingly, just for a few climactic “money notes” per song.  The soaring,  sustained notes get sustained applause (sometimes mid-song), but when it’s time for climate change, the precision of the pretty, pristine, sweet tones are gloriously gratifying to relish.

The musical team was top-drawer: The melodies were in the good hands of – in addition to the reliably adept and versatile Mr. Stritch — David Finck (bass),  Aaron Heick (sax and flute) and Eric Halvorson (drums).  Talk included a funny story about the singer’s 24-year-old son making his way to Texas for his own gig.  

Linda Eder gives the crowd what they want – mainly time-tested songs they know and might love – such as sturdy standards and her own standbys, which retain their impressive impact: the lush and luscious “Someone Like You”; her exciting gender-be-damned “Man of of La Mancha” (“I, Don Quixote”); and the reflective “Vienna.” (Fun fact: She’ll actually be performing in Vienna — Vienna, Virginia, that is — on the first night of February before her return later that month to 54 Below).  Most of the song choices were nods to ICONS (to use her word choice). Most voluminously invoked was Judy Garland — no surprise to those who’ve been in EderLand before or know of her full-length CD devoted to Garland-connected numbers.  She opened and closed with pairings of Judy gems and also had a bigger medley towards the end.  On these and some of her other nods to legends, the originators’ embellishments and phrasing were decidedly present.  For example, the fun duet of “Side by Side” with Billy Stitch uses the cute extra words used by Steve and Eydie. Her handling of “Before the Parade Passes By” echoes the phrasing and timing  in the tender treatment Barbra Streisand used in its first sections in the movie version of Hello, Dolly! — wistfulness before the gathering of gusto and full steam ahead. 

The recent passing of Tony Bennett was acknowledged with his signature “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” one of the selections that found her sitting atop the piano.  (“I’ve always wanted to do this!” she remarked, upon so perching.) Along the way there were country tunes (for which she has an affinity), and pop nostalgia (a charming and vital “Where the Boys Are” that found some folks near me swaying and sighing).  Another Linda– Miss Ronstadt— was saluted with an  emotional take on the 1970 hit, “Long, Long Time.” Indeed this is the kind of night to be remembered for a long, long time.  And those first-timers in the audience will also probably be following Linda Eder for a long, long time following this splendid soiree.        

Linda Eder’s website can be found with a click HERE  

The October calendar for 54 Below (254 West 54 St., NYC)  is HERE 

Photo provided by 54 Below public relations 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below Photo
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Janine DiVita is set to join the cast of Moms' Night Out at 54 Below, a new concert series celebrating mothers in musical theatre. Don't miss this exciting addition to the lineup of talented performers.

2
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month Photo
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome the return of George Abud and Katrina Lenk  in an encore performance of their sold-out show “Swung” on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below Photo
London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill in 54 Sings 60’s Hits! at 9:30pm on November 1, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024 Photo
Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway alum Emily Skinner on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Learn more about the upcoming concerts here!

From This Author - Rob Lester

Rob Lester, native New Yorker, has been covering entertainment for more than 15 years for various outlets and has recently returned to Broadway World writing staff.  His involvement in cabaret ha... Rob Lester">(read more about this author)

Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 BelowInterview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below
Can You Guess Who Our October Cabaret Birthday Honoree Is?Can You Guess Who Our October Cabaret Birthday Honoree Is?
RANDY EDELMAN Brings Decades Of Songs And Scores To His Fans at Chelsea Table + StageRANDY EDELMAN Brings Decades Of Songs And Scores To His Fans at Chelsea Table + Stage
Singer Judy Wexler Brings Eclectic Material To WEDNESDAY JAZZ NITES At PangeaSinger Judy Wexler Brings Eclectic Material To WEDNESDAY JAZZ NITES At Pangea

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALADDIN

Recommended For You