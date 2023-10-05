Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below

You have two more chances to see Linda Eder at 54 Below: October 7th and 11th. Prepare to be dazzled. Prepare to be delighted. Prepare for dynamics and deep dives into deliciously diverse genres. But don’t prepare for diva behavior. Linda Eder is well aware of her loyal, long-term fan base that comes to hear and cheer and revere her, and she accepts the applause and attention with grace and gratitude. In the beginning of her generous-length set on October 3rd, she asked for a show of hands to determine how many had seen her shows before, and, then, how many were showing up for the first time. Many of those raised hands that had been – and would continue to be — clapping belonged to returnees. And Linda Eder’s own hands are not used for (metaphorically) patting herself on the back, although she has plenty to be proud of. Her big voice is in such superb shape and she knows how to shape an act, varying the belting and the balladry, bantering with amiable, admirable Billy Stritch – her pianist and duet partner – and building numbers like an architect who’s designed everything to be strong and solid. But she’s ready to “break the fourth wall” to communicate with the audience when not projecting a sense of being lost in thought.

That huge, supple voice is a gift – a gift that she shares with her listeners without cutting corners. Not one to be frugal with this musical “capital” she doesn’t hold back on what she holds in her vocal bank account; this rich sound is not held in reserve for spending sparingly, just for a few climactic “money notes” per song. The soaring, sustained notes get sustained applause (sometimes mid-song), but when it’s time for climate change, the precision of the pretty, pristine, sweet tones are gloriously gratifying to relish.

The musical team was top-drawer: The melodies were in the good hands of – in addition to the reliably adept and versatile Mr. Stritch — David Finck (bass), Aaron Heick (sax and flute) and Eric Halvorson (drums). Talk included a funny story about the singer’s 24-year-old son making his way to Texas for his own gig.

Linda Eder gives the crowd what they want – mainly time-tested songs they know and might love – such as sturdy standards and her own standbys, which retain their impressive impact: the lush and luscious “Someone Like You”; her exciting gender-be-damned “Man of of La Mancha” (“I, Don Quixote”); and the reflective “Vienna.” (Fun fact: She’ll actually be performing in Vienna — Vienna, Virginia, that is — on the first night of February before her return later that month to 54 Below). Most of the song choices were nods to ICONS (to use her word choice). Most voluminously invoked was Judy Garland — no surprise to those who’ve been in EderLand before or know of her full-length CD devoted to Garland-connected numbers. She opened and closed with pairings of Judy gems and also had a bigger medley towards the end. On these and some of her other nods to legends, the originators’ embellishments and phrasing were decidedly present. For example, the fun duet of “Side by Side” with Billy Stitch uses the cute extra words used by Steve and Eydie. Her handling of “Before the Parade Passes By” echoes the phrasing and timing in the tender treatment Barbra Streisand used in its first sections in the movie version of Hello, Dolly! — wistfulness before the gathering of gusto and full steam ahead.

The recent passing of Tony Bennett was acknowledged with his signature “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” one of the selections that found her sitting atop the piano. (“I’ve always wanted to do this!” she remarked, upon so perching.) Along the way there were country tunes (for which she has an affinity), and pop nostalgia (a charming and vital “Where the Boys Are” that found some folks near me swaying and sighing). Another Linda– Miss Ronstadt— was saluted with an emotional take on the 1970 hit, “Long, Long Time.” Indeed this is the kind of night to be remembered for a long, long time. And those first-timers in the audience will also probably be following Linda Eder for a long, long time following this splendid soiree.

