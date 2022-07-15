Rev. Mary Returns to The Rose Room, August 5

Rose Room NYC will host and herald the return of Rev. Mary and her boys to the NYC nightlife scene. The bohemian enclave whose denizens include singers, dancers, acrobats & contortionist, magicians, and a bevy of sultry stage artists, is the ideal place for Rev. Mary (cabaret chanteuse Mary Elizabeth Micari) to present a healthy serving of old-tyme tunes (some more than a century old) filled with risqué rhymes and abundant double-entendres.

Rev. Mary, who brought down the house with "Granny's Blue-Mers" at Pangea, The Duplex, Pianos, Freddy's Bar and Backroom, Otto's, West End Lounge, and her solo act at Don't Tell Mama, has become the go-to group for wild and woolly word play from back-in-the-day, specializing in salacious tunes that found unique lyrics to beat the sensors. Now, she will appear Friday, August 5 at 9:00 pm at The Rose Room with her All-Man Band.

Joining Dan Furman, her pianist, will be Dave Richards, stand-up comic, and vocal artist.

Her show, Reverend Mary's Steamy Summer Sex, Drugs and Rock and Roll. All before 1950! Is a compilation of her uproarious traveling show filled with sings about sex (in all ways and with all people) drugs (and all the ways to say it) and other naughty things.

"The Rose Room is brilliant! And it's a perfect spot for my type of tunes" says Mary Elizabeth Micari, whose stunning career spans opera, on and off-Broadway, as well as being a popular recording artist. Her solo act, "the Lady in Black" - her emotionally charged musical autobiography continues this fall with "The Lady Behind Broadway" about her years working on some of the greatest Broadway productions of the last 25 years.