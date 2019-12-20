Rema Webb Presents THE ON BROADWAY DREAM CONNECTOR SHOWCASE At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The On Broadway Dream Connector Showcase. Broadway's Rema Webb (upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unmasked, Disney's Hercules, Escape to Margaritaville, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, Violet, The Color Purple) has long believed in the power of dreams. She's chased them, caught them, and made them real - challenges and fears be darned. For some time now, she's also been committed to helping young aspiring performers realize the power of their own dreams through her non profit organization.

On Broadway (Performing Arts Training Program). The program provides mentorship for your people with the support of Broadway, film & television professionals. In the first of two concerts in the Dream Connector series at Feinstein's/54 Below, Rema brings together the outstanding talent of On Broadway's teachers and students who'll appear alongside Broadway performers in an event that is sure to bring inspiration and joy to your new year!

Performers include On Broadway teachers Candyce Adkins, Shane Dolan, Marjorie Failoni, Ahmad Foster, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, Chandler Midgett, and Schuyler Midgett and On Broadway students Reed Butts, Nia Caesar, Madyson Hills, Ben Niewood, and Ella Niewood.

Special Broadway guest performers include THE BONES: Alison Luff (Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville, Matilda) + Matt Magnusson (Breaking Through, Grease; Toronto), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Disney's Aladdin) and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, Miss Saigon, The Color Purple). Musical Direction by Garrett Taylor (Wicked).

The On Broadway Dream Connector Showcase plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at

https://54below.com/events/on-broadway-dream-connector-showcase/

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ON BROADWAY PERFORMING ARTS TRAINING PROGRAM

On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program (On Broadway) was built from the belief that all children should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of the arts. Through community residencies and conservatory-style training, On Broadway gives children of all backgrounds and abilities the opportunity to recognize and pursue their talents. This one-of-a-kind musical theatre experience provides high-quality training and memorable performance opportunities for children ages 4-17. Founded by Broadway's Rema Webb (Disney's Hercules, Escape to Margaritaville, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, Violet, The Color Purple) and taught by a team of Broadway, Film, and Televisions' top professionals, On Broadway is the best training a kid can get for the stage and for life!

For more information about On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program (On Broadway), visit: https://www.onbroadway-patp.com/

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You