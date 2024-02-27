ROSIE: A NEW MUSICAL in Concert to be Presented at 54 Below in March

54 BELOW will present ROSIE: A New Musical by Annika Stenstedt on March 31st, 2024 at 9:30pm. Join in for an empowering evening featuring the songs of this new musical based on Rosie the Riveter and all the “We Can Do It” women who worked on the homefront of World War II. Experience the public debut of ROSIE's sweeping, emotional score, which both celebrates and interrogates the legacy of the iconic feminist symbol. Featuring a stunning cast, including theater favorites and recent NYU Tisch graduates, the concert will share a special glimpse into a project that has been years in the making.

ROSIE: A New Musical is written and created by Annika Stenstedt. The concert is produced by Annika Stenstedt, Brie Leftwich, and Caroline Lace McPherson. The cast includes Cara Rose DiPietro, Chris King, Demiah Latreece, Amanda Leske, Sean Manucha, Caroline Lace McPherson, Marissa Mitchell, Joey Morof, Olivia Ondrasik, Senna Prasatthong, Annika Stenstedt, Gus Stuckey, Mona Swain, and Hannah Lauren Wilson. The band also features Henry Wolf on Drums and Gus Stuckey on Trumpet.

ROSIE: A New Musical by Annika Stenstedt plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 31st, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ANNIKA STENSTEDT

Annika Stenstedt (she/her) is a New York based, California raised actor and musical theatre writer/composer. She is a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned her BFA in Drama from Tisch School of the Arts, studying with the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and New Studio on Broadway. Acting credits include Bandstand (Mrs. Adams), Stage Door (Judith, Pat), Legally Blonde (Kate, u/s Vivienne), and Head over Heels (Ensemble, u/s Pamela). Annika is the author of two original musicals, the first of which (titled Who We Are: The Reality of Now, a story about the pressures of high school and graduation) was completed and produced by the end of her senior year of high school. She also recently joined Pixel Playhouse (as seen on Youtube and Tiktok) as a lyricist, with her first projects expected to be released early this year. ROSIE: A New Musical is a project that stems from Annika's desire, as a female musical theatre writer, to create shows about complex and powerful women, for a creative community that has been historically dominated by men. A short excerpt of ROSIE was presented as part of the New Studio on Broadway's 2022 Freeplay Festival, but Annika is ecstatic to debut most of the score on March 31st, the last night of Women's History Month at 54 Below. Learn more about Annika at AnnikaStenstedt.com