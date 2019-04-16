REVELATIONS Cabaret Announced At Seattle First Baptist Church

Join Dorothy's Piano Bar & Cabaret on May 4th for an astrologically inspired cabaret featuring local artists Kataka Corn, Duncan Menzies, Aaron Norman, and Marilyn Vigil-Harris.

After 84 years, the rebellious planet Uranus is once more paying a visit to the fertile, abundant sign of Taurus. Uranus likes to create by revolution, and this radical is ready to break down Taurus' door, challenging us to reflect and change the way we relate to the resouces around us.

Created in collaboration with spiritual astrologer Giselle Castaño, this evening of song explores Uranus' disruptive journey through Taurus and the revelations that emerge.

Saturday, May 4

7:30 p.m.

Seattle First Baptist Church

1111 Harvard Ave

Advance tickets are $20 and available at www.DorothysPianoBar.com/tickets. Tickets at the door are $25





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You