RESILIENCE & JOY: My Mother's Journey Will Be Performed at Bloomfield Mansion This Week

The performance takes place on Saturday, July 10th at 7:30 pm.

Jul. 6, 2021  

RESILIENCE & JOY: My Mother's Journey, a one-woman show with music and storytelling, is a portrait of a mother's life through her daughter's eyes that invokes memories of a bygone era when letter writing kept loved ones close. The show's take away? Joy is within reach, even in the face of life's most unexpected twists and turns.

Who/What: RESILIENCE & JOY: My Mother's Journey by Ami Brabson
When: Saturday, July 10th @ 7:30 p
Where: Bloomfield Mansion 240 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

In Person Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-at-the-mansion-porch-performances-ami-brabson-tickets-148696881375

Virtual Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-music-at-the-mansion-porch-performances-ami-brabson-tickets-148697433025?keep_tld=1


