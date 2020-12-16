Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails Welcomes Marsha Mason, Richard Kind and More

Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, made its debut during isolation on YouTube, and they have had nothing but star studded shows every week in the approximately hour long show, and the humor quotient has been very high, along with the music. The shows are live on Thursdays at 7:00PM EST, 4PM PST.

This week the hosts welcome: Marsha Mason, Richard Kind, Dan Lauria, Joely Fisher, Marc Kudisch, Lizzie Larsen, Sal Viviano, Kevin Pollack, Jim Auld, Bart Shatto, Adam Pascal, Jimmy Merchant, and Aaron Lazar!

Past guests of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails include Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Patrick Page and Paige Davis, Melba Moore, direct from down under, Cath Alcorn, Hayden Tee and Akina Maria, Ari Afsar, Oleta Adams, Melissa Manchester, Gloria Gaynor, Oleta Adams, Darlene Love, Deneice Williams, Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young, Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Gould, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and many more.

In addition Lessack & Bannon have created The Broadway Cast Reunion Series and have assembled the stars of "Frozen," "Aladdin," "Side Show," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Tootsie".

A singer and actor who has appeared in many great American Musicals including The Music Man, Rent, Bye Bye Birdie, and Guys and Dolls, Robert Bannon is in the process of recording his debut CD on LML Music, "FROM A DISTANCE: THE MUSIC OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK." He has recorded the entire CD remotely (hence the name), with producer Bob Magnuson at the helm and arrangements by Tedd Firth.

Lee Lessack's graceful Lyric baritone have made him a shining star on the international concert scene. Billboard Magazine calls his singing "cabaret romanticism of a high order." Touring extensively in the United States and Europe to sold-out performances and having released eight recordings thus far, Lee has proven himself both as a performer and recording artist.

He is currently re-releasing his highly acclaimed duets album, In Good Company (LMLMusic) and is celebrating the re-release by recording intimate interviews of his duet partners, including Amanda McBroom, Ann Hampton Callaway and Stephen Schwartz. The recording earned both a MAC Award and Bistro Award for Best Recording of the Year. You can see one of these interviews in every episode of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails.

Watch the 33 week sizzle recap of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails here.