Purple Light Productions Seeks Musical Submissions From Queer-Identifying Artists For HEART & MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Purple Light Productions & Cooking With Butter, a new musical by Annie Brown coming to The Players Theatre next spring, are celebrating queer stories and voices with 54 Below through Heart & Music, a night of songs from rising queer composers. Submissions are now open to queer-identifying musical theatre composers and writing teams!

Writers are asked to submit a singular song from a musical in any state of development. Selected songs will be produced and presented at 54 Below on January 16, 2025.

Additionally, selected songs will receive an offer to be recorded and mixed with their 54 Below cast for artist archival purposes and to be included in Purple Light Production's inaugural new work album.

Each artist may submit a maximum of two (2) applications with their name attached. If you wish to submit multiple songs from the same show, please submit separate applications.

Applications are open to all queer identifying artists.

Deadline to submit is August 20, 2024 at 11:59pm.

APPLICATION: bit.ly/heartand54

TICKETS: https://54below.org/events/heart-music-songs-from-rising-queer-composers/

Purple Light Productions is a New York City based theatrical group with a focus on developing new works and amplifying the voices of new and rising theatre artists in the New York City area and beyond through productions, workshops, and staged reading opportunities. With processes focused in community and art development, the heart of Purple Light can only be defined by the individuals who aid to develop these works alongside our artistic team; the performers, vocalists, patrons, and technicians. Purple Light first got its footing in the NYC theatre scene through the short-play scene including productions with numerous festivals and theatrical companies throughout the city. In late 2022, they were able to expand both their horizons and community to musical work in partnership with some of New York's most notorious cabaret spots while keeping their mission of uplifting new works and rising theatrical voices.

Headed by Annie Brown and Garrett Langley, Purple Light Productions continues to uplift theatrical voices and new stories as well as foster community to keep the joy of new theatre alive.

Comments