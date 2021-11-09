Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Poetry/Cabaret Will Return To The Green Room 42 With HOME!

Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover hints from Heloise, grandma's cooking, and fun uses for backyard bunkers.

Nov. 9, 2021  

Saturday, December 11, 9:30 p.m. at The Green Room 42-We might not all be going home for the holidays, but NYC Variety Salon Poetry/Cabaret is welcoming back some longtime friends of the show, along with some new family from afar, to reflect on what it means to be at home.

Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover hints from Heloise, grandma's cooking, and fun uses for backyard bunkers. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will also feature musical performances from Genesis Adelia Collado & Miriam Pultro; poetry from Gabrielle Calvocoressi and Anna Maria Hong; and comedy from Jared Goldstein & David Perez. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

Tickets:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/kzz


