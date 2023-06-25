Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Robert W. Schneider and Michal Lavine have done it again.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Shaun Cassidy's THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY at 54 Below Magic Indeed Photo 1 Shaun Cassidy's 54 Below Show Right And Proper MAGIC
Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 2 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 3 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 4 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below On June 16th, a cast of singing actors from the theatrical and cabaret stages came together in another Robert W. Schneider produced evening focusing on the American Musical Theater, this one honoring the seventieth anniversary of the first production of WONDERFUL TOWN.  

WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! featured Michael Lavine at the piano, acting as Musical Director, and Mr. Schneider in the role of host, guiding the audience through the story of the iconic play, and offering historical facts and trivia, including some rare film footage shot backstage of the original cast, featuring Rosalind Russell.  The roles were played by a variety of actors switching off per musical number, with Amanda Green coming off as the highlight of the evening, singing her own father's song (written with Betty Comden and Leonard Bernstein) "One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man."

Enjoy these photos from WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! and seek out other shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Christopher Street, featuring Todd Buonopane

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Robert W. Schneider and Michael Lavine

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Ohio by Karen Ziemba and Erin Davie

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man by Amanda Green

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

The Story of My Life, featuring Hilary Cole

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below What a Waste, featuring Aaron Mitchum with Matthew Fairlee and Will Hutcheson

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

A Little Bit In Love, performed by Elizabeth Teeter

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Pass That Football by Timmy Lewis

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Conversation Piece, with Rebecca Spigelman, J Savage, Elizabeth Teeter, Sean McDermott, and Billy Recce

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below A Quiet Girl performed by Sean McDermott with The Gentlemen

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Conga! as played by Rebecca Spigelman and The Sailors

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

My Darlin' Eileen, led by Eric Michael Gillett with the Policemen.

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Rare Film Footage

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Swing by Seth Sikes and The Cool Cats

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below It's Love, performed by Cameron Loyal (with an assist from Hilary Cole) and the cast.

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Wrong Note Rag, featuring Janine LaManna and Alison Lea Bender.

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

The entire personnel list for the WONDERFUL TOWN ANNIVERSARY CONCERT:

Producer, director, host: Robert W. Schneider.  Associate Producer: Brinley Degwert

Musical Director: Michael Lavine

The Soloists:
Alison Lea Bender
Todd Buonopane
Hilary Cole
Erin Davie 
Eric Michael Gillett 
Amanda Green 
Janine LaManna 
Timmy Lewis 
Cameron Loyal 
Sean McDermott
Aaron Mitchum 
Billy Recce 
J Savage 
Seth Sikes 
Rebecca Spigelman
Elizabeth Teeter 
Karen Ziemba 

The Ensemble:
Maggie Bera
James Cella
Chas Conacher
Connor Coughlin
Roger Dawley
Grant Evan
Kali Evonne
Matthew Fairlee
Caleb Funk
Aaron Gooden
Will Hutcheson
Christina Emily Jackson
Tyler Mell
Juliana Padilla
Molly Samson
Taylor Erin Wade



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Amber Gray, Carolina Rial, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Amber Gray, Carolina Rial, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

2
Ravi Coltrane Quartet, Robert Edwards Big Band, and More to Play Birdland Photo
Ravi Coltrane Quartet, Robert Edwards Big Band, and More to Play Birdland

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming running June 26 through July 9.

3
Andreas, Kaye, and Skybell Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! at 54 Below Photo
Andreas, Kaye, and Skybell Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the return by popular demand of “Backstage Babble Live!,” which BroadwayWorld called “one of the starriest, most entertaining, and most magical nights of the theater season.” Based on the podcast hosted by 15-year-old expert Charles Kirsch, the concert will feature performances and stories from some of his guests.

4
Robbie Rozelle To Play BRING ME GIANTS At Birdland June 29th Photo
Robbie Rozelle To Play BRING ME GIANTS At Birdland June 29th

Prolific cabaret artist and Broadway Records A&R Director sits down with Broadway World Cabaret editor for an intimate chat about BRING ME GIANTS.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

10 Videos That Have Us Holding Our Breath For THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM ALBUM RELEASE at Dizzy's Club10 Videos That Have Us Holding Our Breath For THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM ALBUM RELEASE at Dizzy's Club
Interview: Robbie Rozelle of BRING ME GIANTS at Birdland TheaterInterview: Robbie Rozelle of BRING ME GIANTS at Birdland Theater
Review: Shaun Cassidy's THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY at 54 Below Magic IndeedReview: Shaun Cassidy's THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY at 54 Below Magic Indeed
Benny Benack III Will Play Dizzy's Club June 26th With THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM ALBUM RELEASEBenny Benack III Will Play Dizzy's Club June 26th With THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM ALBUM RELEASE

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You