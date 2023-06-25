Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

On June 16th, a cast of singing actors from the theatrical and cabaret stages came together in another Robert W. Schneider produced evening focusing on the American Musical Theater, this one honoring the seventieth anniversary of the first production of WONDERFUL TOWN.

WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! featured Michael Lavine at the piano, acting as Musical Director, and Mr. Schneider in the role of host, guiding the audience through the story of the iconic play, and offering historical facts and trivia, including some rare film footage shot backstage of the original cast, featuring Rosalind Russell. The roles were played by a variety of actors switching off per musical number, with Amanda Green coming off as the highlight of the evening, singing her own father's song (written with Betty Comden and Leonard Bernstein) "One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man."

Enjoy these photos from WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT!

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Christopher Street, featuring Todd Buonopane

Robert W. Schneider and Michael Lavine

Ohio by Karen Ziemba and Erin Davie

One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man by Amanda Green

The Story of My Life, featuring Hilary Cole

What a Waste, featuring Aaron Mitchum with Matthew Fairlee and Will Hutcheson

A Little Bit In Love, performed by Elizabeth Teeter

Pass That Football by Timmy Lewis

Conversation Piece, with Rebecca Spigelman, J Savage, Elizabeth Teeter, Sean McDermott, and Billy Recce

A Quiet Girl performed by Sean McDermott with The Gentlemen

Conga! as played by Rebecca Spigelman and The Sailors

My Darlin' Eileen, led by Eric Michael Gillett with the Policemen.

Rare Film Footage

Swing by Seth Sikes and The Cool Cats

It's Love, performed by Cameron Loyal (with an assist from Hilary Cole) and the cast.

Wrong Note Rag, featuring Janine LaManna and Alison Lea Bender.

The entire personnel list for the WONDERFUL TOWN ANNIVERSARY CONCERT:

Producer, director, host: Robert W. Schneider. Associate Producer: Brinley Degwert

Musical Director: Michael Lavine

The Soloists:

Alison Lea Bender

Todd Buonopane

Hilary Cole

Erin Davie

Eric Michael Gillett

Amanda Green

Janine LaManna

Timmy Lewis

Cameron Loyal

Sean McDermott

Aaron Mitchum

Billy Recce

J Savage

Seth Sikes

Rebecca Spigelman

Elizabeth Teeter

Karen Ziemba

The Ensemble:

Maggie Bera

James Cella

Chas Conacher

Connor Coughlin

Roger Dawley

Grant Evan

Kali Evonne

Matthew Fairlee

Caleb Funk

Aaron Gooden

Will Hutcheson

Christina Emily Jackson

Tyler Mell

Juliana Padilla

Molly Samson

Taylor Erin Wade