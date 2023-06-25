Photos: WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! at 54 Below

Robert W. Schneider and Michal Lavine have done it again.
On June 16th, a cast of singing actors from the theatrical and cabaret stages came together in another Robert W. Schneider produced evening focusing on the American Musical Theater, this one honoring the seventieth anniversary of the first production of WONDERFUL TOWN.
WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! featured Michael Lavine at the piano, acting as Musical Director, and Mr. Schneider in the role of host, guiding the audience through the story of the iconic play, and offering historical facts and trivia, including some rare film footage shot backstage of the original cast, featuring Rosalind Russell. The roles were played by a variety of actors switching off per musical number, with Amanda Green coming off as the highlight of the evening, singing her own father's song (written with Betty Comden and Leonard Bernstein) "One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man."
Enjoy these photos from WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT!
Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.
Christopher Street, featuring Todd Buonopane
Robert W. Schneider and Michael Lavine
Ohio by Karen Ziemba and Erin Davie
One Hundred Easy Ways To Lose A Man by Amanda Green
The Story of My Life, featuring Hilary Cole
What a Waste, featuring Aaron Mitchum with Matthew Fairlee and Will Hutcheson
A Little Bit In Love, performed by Elizabeth Teeter
Pass That Football by Timmy Lewis
Conversation Piece, with Rebecca Spigelman, J Savage, Elizabeth Teeter, Sean McDermott, and Billy Recce
A Quiet Girl performed by Sean McDermott with The Gentlemen
Conga! as played by Rebecca Spigelman and The Sailors
My Darlin' Eileen, led by Eric Michael Gillett with the Policemen.
Rare Film Footage
Swing by Seth Sikes and The Cool Cats
It's Love, performed by Cameron Loyal (with an assist from Hilary Cole) and the cast.
Wrong Note Rag, featuring Janine LaManna and Alison Lea Bender.
The entire personnel list for the WONDERFUL TOWN ANNIVERSARY CONCERT:
Producer, director, host: Robert W. Schneider. Associate Producer: Brinley Degwert
Musical Director: Michael Lavine
The Soloists:
Alison Lea Bender
Todd Buonopane
Hilary Cole
Erin Davie
Eric Michael Gillett
Amanda Green
Janine LaManna
Timmy Lewis
Cameron Loyal
Sean McDermott
Aaron Mitchum
Billy Recce
J Savage
Seth Sikes
Rebecca Spigelman
Elizabeth Teeter
Karen Ziemba
The Ensemble:
Maggie Bera
James Cella
Chas Conacher
Connor Coughlin
Roger Dawley
Grant Evan
Kali Evonne
Matthew Fairlee
Caleb Funk
Aaron Gooden
Will Hutcheson
Christina Emily Jackson
Tyler Mell
Juliana Padilla
Molly Samson
Taylor Erin Wade
