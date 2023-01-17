Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: VONDA SHEPARD Brings Friends Old And New To The Stage At 54 Below

The iconic voice of Ally McBeal has a new album out and a new show at 54 Below

Jan. 17, 2023  

Photos: VONDA SHEPARD Brings Friends Old And New To The Stage At 54 Below On January 13th, iconic singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard played to an at-capacity house at 54 Below. The event, which was also live streamed, was ostensibly an evening of new music from her 2022 album RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT but featured some songs from previous albums and her Ally McBeal years. Working alongside James Ralston on guitar, Jim Hanson on bass, and Fritz Lewak on drums, Ms. Shepard welcomed members of the Harlem Gospel Choir for the Ally McBeal portion of the evening.

Enjoy Broadway World's photographic documentation of the evening below and visit the Vonda Shepard website HERE, the Harlem Gospel Choir website HERE, and the 54 Below website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

