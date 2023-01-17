Photos: VONDA SHEPARD Brings Friends Old And New To The Stage At 54 Below

On January 13th, iconic singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard played to an at-capacity house at 54 Below. The event, which was also live streamed, was ostensibly an evening of new music from her 2022 album RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT but featured some songs from previous albums and her Ally McBeal years. Working alongside James Ralston on guitar, Jim Hanson on bass, and Fritz Lewak on drums, Ms. Shepard welcomed members of the Harlem Gospel Choir for the Ally McBeal portion of the evening.

