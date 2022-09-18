Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Therese Lee Plays RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET at Don't Tell Mama

After a debut last spring, Therese Lee's musical cabaret returns to NYC.

Sep. 18, 2022  

Photos: Therese Lee Plays RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET at Don't Tell Mama Singer Therese Lee returned to New York City this weekend with her show RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET, which debuted last April at The Triad Theater on 72nd Street, this time playing her cabaret act at Midtown Manhattan's Don't Tell Mama. Ms. Lee's hour-long cabaret tells the story of her time as a Hollywood entertainment reporter, interviewing the rich and famous on red carpets and at press junkets. Helmed by director Jeff Harnar and Musical Directed and arranged by Doug Peck, the program features music from Broadway musicals like Tootsie, A Day In Hollywood/A Night In The Ukraine, Little Me, and Bright Star, as well as Hollywood-created compositions by Arlen & Harburg, and Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, with side trips to the radio from John Prine and Patty Griffin. To make the story more personal, Ms. Lee and Mr. Harnar have taken time out to create speciality lyrics to well-known songs, lyrics that lend themselves to the specific nature of Lee's personal story.

Riding The Bus To The Red Carpet is currently only scheduled for one stop in New York but updates can be found on the Therese Lee Facebook page HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher.

Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

