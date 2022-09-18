Photos: Therese Lee Plays RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET at Don't Tell Mama

Singer Therese Lee returned to New York City this weekend with her show RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET, which debuted last April at The Triad Theater on 72nd Street, this time playing her cabaret act at Midtown Manhattan's Don't Tell Mama. Ms. Lee's hour-long cabaret tells the story of her time as a Hollywood entertainment reporter, interviewing the rich and famous on red carpets and at press junkets. Helmed by director Jeff Harnar and Musical Directed and arranged by Doug Peck, the program features music from Broadway musicals like Tootsie, A Day In Hollywood/A Night In The Ukraine, Little Me, and Bright Star, as well as Hollywood-created compositions by Arlen & Harburg, and Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, with side trips to the radio from John Prine and Patty Griffin. To make the story more personal, Ms. Lee and Mr. Harnar have taken time out to create speciality lyrics to well-known songs, lyrics that lend themselves to the specific nature of Lee's personal story.

Photos by Stephen Mosher.

