Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater as Documented by Gene Reed

The long-running variety show is photographed by bi-coastal photographer Gene Reed.

Aug. 21, 2022  

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater as Documented by Gene Reed Susie Mosher's chum and personal photographer, Gene Reed, continues his current work behind the lens, documenting THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher for the weekly Broadway World Cabaret photo essay of the award-winning weekly variety show that plays Birdland Theater on Tuesday nights at 8:30. For the August 16th installment of the long-running series, Susie Mosher presented a roster of guest artists that included (in order of appearance, below, per Mr. Reed's instruction) Olivia Fenton, Amy Orsulak, Angie Pastor, Victor Valdez, Vincent Conner & Victor Valdez, Ashley Pezzotti, Philip Fortenberry, Billy Stritch, Geneva Joy, Maria Konner, Sarah King, and Tiffany Abban.

For reservations to any performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER visit the Birdland website HERE.

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and On August 16th Billy Stritch was Musical Director, at the piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

