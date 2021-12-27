Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER (Klea Blackhurst) at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

Stewart Green captures Klea Blackhurst's last week hosting THE LINEUP for Susie Mosher.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER (Klea Blackhurst) at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Klea Blackhurst's final night at The Lineup with Susie Mosher was last week, and though the regulars at Birdland Theater will be happy to see the creator of the popular variety program return, there is no denying that Klea has been the perfect person to sub in for Susie. For her last week in the basement at Birdland, Klea got to play hostess to some fabulously talented artists and Susie's documentarian, Stewart Green, was there to examine the show through the lens of his camera, as he has done for all six of the weeks Susie was gone.

Susie Mosher will return to New York and Birdland on December 28th.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Marge Helenchild

Aaron Lee Battle and Jon Weber

Ilene Graff

Adam Stone and Todd Stone

Kyle Motsinger

Meghan Murphy

Anna Anderson

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Klea Blackhurst has a website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher (WITH Susie Mosher in attendance!):

