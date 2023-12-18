Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!

In a spellbinding showcase of holiday magic, “The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Animated Christmas” unfolded its enchanting tale at The Triad Theater.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

The Doris Dear Christmas Special brings holiday magic to 2 nights of sold out crowds! See photos from the show!

In a spellbinding showcase of holiday magic, “The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Animated Christmas” unfolded its enchanting tale at The Triad Theater in the heart of New York City on the dazzling evenings of December 15th and 16th. The air was charged with festive excitement as sold-out crowds gathered to witness a spectacular celebration of the season.

Against the backdrop of a festively adorned Triad Theater, the incomparable holiday hostess of the evening, Doris Dear, took center stage in sparkling holiday attire designed by award winning theatrical designer Ryan Moller. Guiding the audience through the glittering spectacle, Doris not only charmed with her unparalleled story telling but also showcased her extraordinary vocal talents, serenading the crowd with heartfelt songs from several animated movies and TV specials that captured the true essence of Christmas magic. Her performance became the soundtrack of the evening, a melodic journey that left an indelible mark on the hearts of all in attendance all under the musical direction of Blake Allen and his Holiday Orchestra made up of Magda Kress on Bass, Thea Mirsarow on Cello and the hilarious Mark Vinci on Reeds (by the way his added sax playing “The Pink Panther Theme” during their tribute to “The Grinch” brought the house down!) Everything was held together by stage manager Hannah Jane

The star-studded lineup featured sensational guests, including the harmonious "Those Girls," composed of Karen Mack, Wendy Russel, Eve Eaten and Rachael Branzer, whose arrangement of ‘The Chipmunk Song” brought the joy of the season. Broadway luminaries Haley Swindal and Jana Robbins giving us a dynamite Broadway belting duet of “Snow Miser and Heat Miser”, adding a touch of glamour and theatrical flair to the festivities. Meg Flather, delivering another wonderful performance singing from “Polar Express” and giving us her story of family magic, contributed her musical prowess to the mix, elevating the celebration to new heights.

Adding a melodic touch to the festivities, Sean Harkness strummed his way into the audience's hearts with his version of the music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, creating a musical tapestry that wrapped everyone in the spirit of togetherness. However, it was the electrifying NYC debut of Cooper daSilva that stole the show, bringing the house to its feet in a thunderous ovation for his rendition of “Walking on Air”. This is a young man to watch! 

The Triad Theater, bedecked in festive decorations, provided the perfect setting for this joyous celebration. Doris Dear ended the show with a heartfelt powerful “As Long as There’s Christmas” that brought the joy of the holiday season to her packed houses. Laughter and applause echoed as the audience sang along with Doris and “Those Girls”  in a nostalgic “White Christmas” , leaving behind cherished memories of an evening filled with joy, music, and the true spirit of Christmas. Kudos to “The Doris Dear Christmas Special” for spreading holiday cheer in the city that knows how to celebrate. Doris Dear is known for giving back and this show was no different. She sold her exclusive pins to help raise money for The Alzheimer’s Association since her mother Taffy passed away from the disease many years ago and inspired Doris to bring the stories of her family to the stage.  It’s no wonder one critic said “What a fantastic show! Keep it up Ms. Dear and you'll be giving The Rockettes a run for their money!”

Photo Credit: John Fitzpatrick, Becca Kaian and Takako Harkness

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Celloist Thea Mirsarow

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear & Scott Barbarino

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear bows

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear getting ready

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Sean Harkness

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear arrives

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Stage Manager Hanna Jane warms us up

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Meg Flather

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Those Girls

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear, David Santiago The Nutcracker and Jim McGinnis raise funds for the Alzheimer''s Association

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Haley Swindal and Jana Robbins

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear and Cooper daSilva

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Cooper daSilva

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Sean Harkness

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Mark Vinci on Reeds

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Matthew Kilgore and Nick Varricchio

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Haley Swindal and Jana Robbins and Doris Dear

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear with guests Sandy Duncan and Don Correia

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris and MD Blake Allen

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris with guests from Forum Law School Jeff Trexler and Susan Scafidi and her mom

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear and Cooper daSilva with his school and theater mates from Long Island

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear, Jim McGinnis and Cooper daSilva with Alzheimers Association''s Tamika Phillips

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear with Broadway Producers and Jordan Mayer

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Doris Dear with producer Amy Gewertz and her husband

Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Brings Holiday Magic To 2 Nights Of Sold Out Crowds!
Haley Swindal

