Photos: Susan Mack Brings NO MORE BLUES To Birdland!

The show featured iconic compositions by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and the Beatles.
On Monday, June 10, singer Susan Mack returned to Birdland with her a show, “No More Blues.”
Susan breathed new life into timeless classics from the Great American Songbook and a sprinkling of contemporary surprises.
She sang iconic compositions by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and the Beatles.
Pianist Tedd Firth was Musical Director, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, Tim Armacost on saxophone, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Susan Mack
Lina Koutrakos, Susan Mack
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack
Tim Armacost, David Finck, Susan Mack, Tedd Firth, Eric Halvorson
Jim Caruso, Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Tim Armacost
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
David Friedman, Susan Mack, Shawn Moninger
David Minster, Ryan Minster, Remi Menkes, Susan Mack, Lance Mack, Erica Mack
Lance Mack, Susan Mack, Ralph Mack, Erica Mack
Gianni Valenti, Susan Mack
Videos