Photos: Susan Mack Brings NO MORE BLUES To Birdland!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, June 10, singer Susan Mack returned to Birdland with her a show, “No More Blues.”

Susan breathed new life into timeless classics from the Great American Songbook and a sprinkling of contemporary surprises.

She sang iconic compositions by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and the Beatles.

Pianist Tedd Firth was Musical Director, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, Tim Armacost on saxophone, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



