Photos: Susan Mack Brings NO MORE BLUES To Birdland!

The show featured iconic compositions by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and the Beatles.

By: Jun. 14, 2024
On Monday, June 10, singer Susan Mack returned to Birdland with her a show, “No More Blues.”

Susan breathed new life into timeless classics from the Great American Songbook and a sprinkling of contemporary surprises.

Pianist Tedd Firth was Musical Director, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, Tim Armacost on saxophone, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Susan Mack

Lina Koutrakos, Susan Mack

Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Tim Armacost, David Finck, Susan Mack, Tedd Firth, Eric Halvorson

Jim Caruso, Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Tim Armacost

David Finck

Tedd Firth

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Susan Mack

Tedd Firth

Susan Mack

David Friedman, Susan Mack, Shawn Moninger

David Minster, Ryan Minster, Remi Menkes, Susan Mack, Lance Mack, Erica Mack

Lance Mack, Susan Mack, Ralph Mack, Erica Mack

Gianni Valenti, Susan Mack



