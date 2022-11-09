Photos: St. Louis Cabaret Conference in New York 2022
St Louis Cabaret Conference Master Classes
The beginning of November 2022 saw the St. Louis Cabaret Conference bring a week of master classes to the New York City cabaret community.
Organized and Produced by Tim Schall, classes - normally hosted yearly in St. Louis - were held at both Don't Tell Mama and at Open Jar Studios, both in NYC.
Faculty for the event featured the crème de la crème of the professional American Cabaret and Nightclub industry. Primary faculty included Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Marilyn Maye, Faith Prince, with pianist/coaches Christopher Denny, David Pearl, Alex Rybeck, and first time Teaching Fellow Ari Axelrod.
The week culminated in a one night only performance by the conference participants at the historic cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama (helmed by Sidney Myer, on West 46th Street).
Performers from across the country came to join in the conference.
Singers Haley Driver, Charles Evans, Wendy Kaufman Harper, Rachel Matz Hunter, Faith Kasparian, Rene Pfister, Anne Slovin, and Nancy Wallingford performed standards, show tunes, and original numbers for an enthusiastic audience.
The St. Louis Cabaret Conference is dedicated to fostering the talents of aspiring singers and to keeping the art of American Cabaret performance inspired and vital.
The St. Louis Cabaret Conference in New York (stlouiscabaretconference.com)
Don't Tell Mama NYC | Restaurant | Piano Bar | Cabaret - Dont Tell Mama NYC - Best Piano Bar in NYC
Open Jar Studios | New York's Elite Rehearsal Space
Photos: Kevin Alvey
Performers: Wendy Kaufman Harper, Rachel Matz Hunter, Rene Pfister, Haley Driver, Nancy Wallingford, Faith Kasparian, Charles Evans, Anne Slovin
Tim Schall
Anne Slovin
Anne Slovin
Christopher Denny, Anne Slovin
Faith Kasparian
Faith Kasparian
Faith Kasparian
Nancy Wallingford
Nancy Wallingford
Rachel Matz Hunter
Rachel Matz Hunter
Wendy Kaufman Harper
Wendy Kaufman Harper
Wendy Kaufman Harper
Rene Pfister
Rene Pfister
Haley Driver
Haley Driver
Christopher Denny, Haley Driver
Christopher Denny (piano), Rene Pfister, Wendy Kaufman Harper, Rachel Matz Hunter, Nancy Wallingford, Haley Driver, Charles Evans, Anne Slovin, Faith Kasparian
Faculty: Alex Rybeck, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Tim Schall, Christopher Denny, Faith Prince, Ari Axelrod
Charles Evans, Jeff Harnar, Anne Slovin
Karen Mason, Anne Slovin
Faith Prince, Alex Rybeck
Rene Pfister, Faith Prince
Haley Driver, Karen Mason
Karen Mason, Christopher Denny
Jeff Harnar, Faith Prince, Ari Axelrod
Ari Axelrod, Tim Schall, Roderick Ferguson
Faith Kasparian, Faith Prince, Rachel Matz Hunter
Tim Schall, Sidney Myer
Haley Driver, Tim Schall, Charles Evans, Anne Slovin
Charles Evans, Wendy Kaufman Harper, Tim Schall, Faith Prince, Haley Driver
Haley Driver, Rene Pfister
Tim Schall, Rene Pfister, Wendy Kaufman Harper, Jeff Harnar, Rachel Matz Hunter, Nancy Wallingford, Haley Driver, Karen Mason, Christopher Denny, Faith Kasparian, Charles Evans, Anne Slovin, David Pearl
