Photos: St. Louis Cabaret Conference in New York 2022

The beginning of November 2022 saw the St. Louis Cabaret Conference bring a week of master classes to the New York City cabaret community.

Organized and Produced by Tim Schall, classes - normally hosted yearly in St. Louis - were held at both Don't Tell Mama and at Open Jar Studios, both in NYC.



Faculty for the event featured the crème de la crème of the professional American Cabaret and Nightclub industry. Primary faculty included Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Marilyn Maye, Faith Prince, with pianist/coaches Christopher Denny, David Pearl, Alex Rybeck, and first time Teaching Fellow Ari Axelrod.



The week culminated in a one night only performance by the conference participants at the historic cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama (helmed by Sidney Myer, on West 46th Street).

Performers from across the country came to join in the conference.

Singers Haley Driver, Charles Evans, Wendy Kaufman Harper, Rachel Matz Hunter, Faith Kasparian, Rene Pfister, Anne Slovin, and Nancy Wallingford performed standards, show tunes, and original numbers for an enthusiastic audience.



The St. Louis Cabaret Conference is dedicated to fostering the talents of aspiring singers and to keeping the art of American Cabaret performance inspired and vital.



The St. Louis Cabaret Conference in New York (stlouiscabaretconference.com)



Don't Tell Mama NYC | Restaurant | Piano Bar | Cabaret - Dont Tell Mama NYC - Best Piano Bar in NYC



Open Jar Studios | New York's Elite Rehearsal Space





Photos: Kevin Alvey