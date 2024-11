Photos: See Highlights of Andrea Marcovicci's BEYOND COMPARE at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrea Marovicci has been away from NYC cabaret stages for too long, but on Saturday October 26th she made a triumphant return. She debuted a brand new solo show, Beyond Compare, at Don't Tell Mama with a special night of dazzling entertainment. The show featured Music Director Gerald Sternback on piano. The singer performed some of her most requested songs of all time.

