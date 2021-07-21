Photos: Sally Wilfert HOW DID I GET HERE? at Feinstein's/54 Below

Sally Wilfert returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her brand-new show, How Did I End Up Here? She and music director Joseph Thalken take you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress.

Sally Wilfert has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award- winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured the country as Rona Lisa Peretti in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, her credits include Upcoming: Trevor, See Rock City, Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, The Mistress Cycle and The Prince & The Pauper. At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter's Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute, (all for PBS).

Performing with the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center and Tokyo, she was a featured soloist, singing "Somewhere" for their performances of West Side Story Suite. Wilfert has performed regionally at La Jolla Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Houston's Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, New Haven's Shubert Theatre, Barrington Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Theatreworks, The Fulton Opera House, Connecticut Grand Opera, and The Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy