Photos: Penny Fuller & Anita Gillette Return To Birdland With 'Sin Twisters: The Next Frontier!'

Two of Broadway's most beloved performers, Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller, took to the stage at Birdland on Monday, April 17 for their latest song and story compilation: "Sin Twisters: The Next Frontier."

In this latest edition, these two glorious veterans of stage and screen shared stories about shows they've done (or perhaps might have done) and gave voice to many of the Broadway songwriters they have been fortunate to work with over their fifty years in the business, including Irving Berlin, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Arthur Schwartz, Jule Styne, and William Finn.

Once again, musical director Paul Greenwood was at the keyboard (and occasionally at the mic) and veteran director Barry Kleinbort was at the helm.

Anita Gillette debuted her one woman show After All at Birdland and won a MAC Award and a Bistro (from ASCAP). She has played Birdland, 54 Below, The Metropolitan Room, Cape May Stage, London's St. James Studio and Don't Tell Mama. Probably best known as Miss Mona in "Moonstruck," or Miss Mitzi in "Shall We Dance," her other feature films include: "The Fitzgerald Family Christmas," "Boys On The Side," "Larger Than Life," "She's the One," "The Guru," "Bob Roberts," and "The Great New Wonderful." She starred in fourteen Broadway shows including: Chapter Two (Tony Nomination, LA Drama Critics Award), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Carnival, Gypsy, Guys & Dolls, Don't Drink the Water, All American, Jimmy, They're Playing Our Song, Brighten Beach Memoirs, and Mr. President. She was Tina Fey's mother on 30 Rock, a series regular on Quincy, Almost Grown, and more. Episodic work includes MODERN FAMILY, BLUE BLOODS, CHICAGO MED, ELEMENTARY, SEX & THE CITY, COLD CASE, WOMEN'S MURDER CLUB, FRASIER, LAW & ORDER, MAD ABOUT YOU. She has been on every major game show including PYRAMID, PASSWORD, MATCHGAME, TO TELL THE TRUTH, WHAT'S MY LINE, etc., etc. She was a foil for Johnny Carson for at least 50 TONIGHT shows.

Penny Fuller was recently seen on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of Sunday in the Park with George. She began her Broadway career starring in BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, three Shakespeare-in-the-Park productions, and the musicals CABARET, REX, and APPLAUSE (Tony nomination for "Eve Harrington"). Her television work garnered her six Emmy nominations and the Emmy Award for ABC's THE ELEPHANT MAN. Recent Broadway: Horton Foote's DIVIDING THE ESTATE, Neil Simon's THE DINNER PARTY (Tony nomination). Lincoln Center: William Finn's A NEW BRAIN. Off-Broadway: LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE, BEAUTIFUL CHILD, SOUTHERN COMFORTS, THREE VIEWINGS, NEW ENGLAND. Regional: "Amanda" THE GLASS MENAGERIE, "Arkadina" THE SEAGULL, "Desiree" A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, "Leona" DO I HEAR A WALTZ", "Claire" A DELICATE BALANCE. With the encouragement of cabaret director, Barry Kleinbort she has embarked on a new career as cabaret artist in New York clubs and theaters. Their latest collaboration is a solo musical play: THIRTEEN THINGS ABOUT ED CARPOLOTTI, (book, music and lyrics by Mr. Kleinbort) seen at 59E59Theater in New York, Merrimack Repertory in Lowell, Massachusetts, for which she won the 2015 IRNE AWARD for Best Solo Performance, and earlier this year in Los Angeles. She and Anita Gillette began their collaboration several years ago, and they have performed together in New York's clubs and London.