Photos: October 18th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Particularly Sparkly In The Matt Baker Lens
Matt Baker provides Broadway World Cabaret with another amazing Photo Flash of THE LINEUP.
Our Broadway World Cabaret weekly look at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, by way of an exclusive Matt Baker photo essay, is an especially glittery one, if only because of the presence in the program of THE SHOWBROADS, two of the glitziest, sparkliest, women to set foot on a stage. But even without Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi, the cast for the October 18th performance was impressive, even for the likes of a Susie Mosher cast list.
Get a load of the action, below, and be sure to check out the actors' names... they pop up throughout the story, like Easter Eggs, for everyone's name-hunting enjoyment.
Get tickets to tonight's episode of The Lineup With Susie Mosher on the Birdland website HERE and enjoy a look at the Matt Baker website HERE.
Leanne Borghesi and Marta Sanders
TJ Shelton
Amy Engelhardt and Leanne Borghesi
The Raffle Winner!
The Showbroads
Melissa Lubar and Matt Malanowski
Shana Farr and Jon Weber
Matt Baker and Jim Caruso
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker:
Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.
His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.
Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
