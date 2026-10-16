Photos: Night One of CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center
See photos from ONCE IN A BLUE MOON, hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci
On Wednesday, October 13, the 2026 edition of the New York Cabaret Convention kicked off. The convention, the longest-running festival of its kind, celebrates its 37th year of showcasing exceptional cabaret talent from around the globe. Each October, this beloved event brings the intimate art of cabaret to center stage in New York City, drawing bookers and producers from across the country and abroad. Enthusiastic audiences consistently praise it as “the best entertainment value in town.” Over the years, the Convention has evolved in many ways. Today, the three-night extravaganza takes place at the stunning Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Beyond New York, the Mabel Mercer Foundation has brought the magic of cabaret to other cities, producing conventions in San Francisco, Long Island, and Chicago, along with events in Philadelphia and Palm Springs.
On October 13, the Cabaret Convention opened with Once In a Blue Moon, celebrating the enduring legacy of Mabel Mercer, the legendary singer whose singular artistry and impeccable storytelling shaped the very essence of cabaret. Hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci, the evening featured performances by Karen Akers, Francesca Amari, Barbara Brussell, Charles Busch, Tovah Feldshuh, Meg Flather, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Amanda McBroom, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Sidney Myer, Phillip Officer, Avery Sommers, and Stacy Sullivan.
See photos from the show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation and the convention on their website here.
Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marissa Mulder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marissa Mulder. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Barbara Brussell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Barbara Brussell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Amanda McBroom. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Amanda McBroom. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
MOIPEI. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
MOIPEI. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Francesca Amari. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Francesca Amari. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Avery Sommers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Avery Sommers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marilyn Maye. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marilyn Maye. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stacy & KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stacy & KT Sullivan and company. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stacy & KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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