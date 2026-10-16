Photos: Night One of CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center

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On Wednesday, October 13, the 2026 edition of the New York Cabaret Convention kicked off. The convention, the longest-running festival of its kind, celebrates its 37th year of showcasing exceptional cabaret talent from around the globe. Each October, this beloved event brings the intimate art of cabaret to center stage in New York City, drawing bookers and producers from across the country and abroad. Enthusiastic audiences consistently praise it as “the best entertainment value in town.” Over the years, the Convention has evolved in many ways. Today, the three-night extravaganza takes place at the stunning Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Beyond New York, the Mabel Mercer Foundation has brought the magic of cabaret to other cities, producing conventions in San Francisco, Long Island, and Chicago, along with events in Philadelphia and Palm Springs.

On October 13, the Cabaret Convention opened with Once In a Blue Moon, celebrating the enduring legacy of Mabel Mercer, the legendary singer whose singular artistry and impeccable storytelling shaped the very essence of cabaret. Hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci, the evening featured performances by Karen Akers, Francesca Amari, Barbara Brussell, Charles Busch, Tovah Feldshuh, Meg Flather, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Amanda McBroom, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Sidney Myer, Phillip Officer, Avery Sommers, and Stacy Sullivan.

See photos from the show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation and the convention on their website here.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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