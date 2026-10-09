Review: CATHERINE RUSSELL AND FRIENDS With Special Guest Cyndi Lauper at Jazz At Lincoln Center

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Jazz at Lincoln Center is always a magical experience. But Catherine Russell's 70th birthday celebration, with special guest Cyndi Lauper, may have been the most magical. With two legends and a brilliant band packed into the Rose Theatre on October 2, it was almost too much for the senses. Almost.



With her father being Louis Armstrong’s longtime musical director and her mother a celebrated multi-instrumentalist, Catherine Russell is music royalty. But don't for a second think that her pedigree (or nepotism) gave her a free pass. She earned her place in the industry through decades of hard work and unbelievable skill and talent.

She took the stage in a black sequined blouse and pants and rose gold shoes. But nothing in that outfit sparkled brighter than her gorgeous (and genuine) smile.

From the first note, that rich, smooth voice dazzled. Like all the Jazz greats, she treats her voice like it's another instrument in the band. And that band was remarkable. Every song gave her, and each of the instrumentalists beside her, a moment to shine. And none of those moments were rushed or wasted.

Every tune, as she lovingly calls them, was a master class in the voice-as-instrument. Picking out the best numbers would be beside the point, because there wasn't a week one in the entire set. Her take on "Person to Person" was a delight. The rich fullness of her voice on "Come Up and See Me Sometime" made that song sexier than I've ever heard it. Nina Simone's "Nobody's Fault But Mine" was inspired. "Trust in Me" was flawless and romantic. "Easy Living" was just lovely. Watching her, you can see the joy she has in her craft and the honor she feels and getting to share it.

Midway through the evening, Catherine welcomed her special guest, Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner, the incomparable Cyndi Lauper. The pair's history includes decades of friendship and collaboration. In addition to being a vocalist and instrumentalist in Cyndi’s 90s touring band (the first time I ever saw Catherine Russell live), she appeared on Lauper’s album 12 Deadly Cyns…And Then Some, and they co-wrote one of my most beloved Lauper deep cuts, "Hot Gets a Little Cold."

Cyndi walked out in all black. And can I say stunning. STUN-NING.

Their first song together was "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," a personal favorite of mine from Lauper’s At Last album. Their voices snapped together like Lego bricks. Wow. Chill-inducing perfection. Hypnotic from the first note. I don’t know many singers who could hold their own against Cyndi Lauper. (Let alone be brave enough to try). Catherine Russell doesn’t just hold her own, she shines every bit as bright.

I was seven years old, in the car with my mother when "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" came on the radio. I looked at her and said “this is my favorite singer.” She told me I’d never even heard her before. Well, some things you just know. Forty-three years later, it hasn’t changed. This woman can sing anything. Her tone, the feeling she pours into a single word or breath, an unmatchable instinct for arrangement, and a range that comes along once in a million lifetimes. In the universe of music, there is only one Cyndi Lauper. She has sung the soundtrack of my life, since I first heard her. But this night was, by and far, one of the most special.

We all know her iconic hits. But do yourself a favor and explore the catalog a little deeper. There are MANY more than a few that criminally never got the radio play and wide release they deserved (email me for a list to get you started). And if you want to hear some of the greatest vocals ever recorded, listen to her take on I’m Gonna Be Strong. It will make you reconsider what you knew as talent. It is otherworldly. And if you want to slip out of your skin and sail to the ether, go down an internet rabbit hole and find the live versions. #dead.

After the first number, Cyndi told how she’d signed up for a jazz school, and promptly being asked to leave. She shrugged at the audience, “Well, I'm here now.”

I say this with great love, I understand exactly why they threw her out. Cyndi doesn't fit in boxes. Her talent is undeniable, but she thinks and works, and explores unlike anyone else alive. And the world has a long history of pushing people like that into the shadows. But talent like Cyndi's can’t stay in the dark. She blazed her own trail and, in doing so, showed every misfit, including this Goonie, that there was a place in this world for us too. Cyndi isn’t just a voice that is so beautiful and rare, that it breaks the heart open every time you hear it. She is hope.

Their second duet, "My Baby Just Cares For Me," was vocally astounding. But the pair were are also utterly charming, two masters jamming just for the sheer joy of it. It was a true sight to behold.

Their third number was "Don't Cry No More," off Cyndi's Memphis Blues album. It was DAZZLING and the a cappella ending was iconic. Their voices shook the rafters and it earned a well-deserved extended standing ovation. It will live forever in my mind. I have one last thing to say about it. Please, please, CUT THIS TRACK. Exactly as you did it. No notes. (Yes, I’m begging).

Having been to every Home For The Holidays concert (including LA), I have seen Cyndi perform more duets than I can count. And few have been as electrifying as what these ladies did at Rose Auditorium! WOW! Russell and Lauper were are gasoline and fire.

In the second half of the night, Russell delivered a smooth and romantic take on "When the Lights Are Low." Her read on "My Love Is" was awesome and that bridge *chefs kiss*. "Porkchops and Mustard Greens" was pure fun and the vocals gorgeous. "After Hours" was a pure wow. "Don't Take All Night" was amazing and the ending dear Lord! She took me to church and confession. Her take on Irving Berlin's "Reaching for the Moon" was unexpected and gorgeous. And her set closed with "I’m Sticking With You Baby."

The audience rose to their feet, screaming for an encore. And boy, did she and Lauper deliver. Together, they closed with a rendition of "Time After Time" that was so tender, so unique, so heartfelt. And the trumpet solo made it ache with longing.

The only thing I can say about this evening is how special it was, and those don't seem like words enough to describe it. It had to be witnessed…and that's the magic of it. It happened once. (well twice.) And then it was gone forever. But it will never be gone from my mind. And WHEN Cyndi and Catherine cut an album together, it can forever live in yours too. (Fingers crossed.)

What a privilege it was to be in the room with these icons.

The band deserves it’s own review. So special love and a huge bravo to Anthony Hervey, John Allred, Evan Arntzen, Lauren Sevian, Matt Munisteri, Ben Paterson, Tal Ronen, and Domincik Branch. Every one of them had multiple brilliant moments, and every one of them received mid-song applause every single time.

Catherine Russel and Cyndi Lauper. Two women. Two powerhouse voices, so pure and perfect you have to hear them live to believe it.

For more on Catherine Russell click here.

And for more on Cyn, visit her website.

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