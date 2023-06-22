Photos: Natalie Douglas Presents 60'S SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss offers a photo essay of the new Natalie Douglas show.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Photos: Natalie Douglas Presents 60'S SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland Cabaret and concert star Natalie Douglas returned to Birdland this week with 60’S SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE.  The multiple award winner was joined onstage by Brian Nash on keyboards, Jakubu Griffin on drums, Jonathan Michel on bass, and longtime esteemed Musical Director Mark Hartman at the piano.  For her outing, Ms. Douglas performed songs from the decade while celebrating Juneteenth, the Federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.  Douglas, a passionately outspoken activist for the rights of black citizens, is no stranger to using her artistry to inform and further her quest, always bringing the important conversation into the room, whenever she can, all the while putting on display the musical storytelling skills that have made her one of the industry's most popular and in-demand performers.

See Conor Weiss's photos from Natalie's show below and find other great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

THIS is the Natalie Douglas website.

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Natalie Douglas Presents 60'S SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

