Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Susie Mosher's weekly variety show had everything from tap to vocal group this week.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 13, 2022  

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens On May 10th the wild and crazy Susie Mosher welcomed to THE LINEUP a wealth of talent, including a little tap dancing, a vocal group, and an equally wild and crazy character, in the person of Kenn Boisinger (one wonders if Boisinger and Mosher might make for an interesting duo act, sometime). Always committed to the quality of programming for her show, Mosher continues to invite to the stage of the Birdland Theater artists new to the family, and artists who really are family (see next week's Lineup for a plethora of beloved Birdland regulars),

Susie and Broadway World Cabaret remain the luckiest people in town because photographer Stewart Green was in the room, ready to caputre in his camera every wonderful, silly, heartfelt, and wacky moment of the evening.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Kate Loprest shows Susie how it's done.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Lynda Rodolitz gets a big reaction from Susie.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Steven Ray Watkins joins the conversation.
Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Susie gets lost in Dez Duron's eyes.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Before tapping, Luke Hawkins tells funnies to Susie.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Kenn Boisinger and Susie Mosher engage in a battle of the wits.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Shana Farr and Susie strike a pose.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Christopher Matthesen arrives ready to work.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Virginie Marine is happy to join in the fun.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
Time for the mousepad give-away.
Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
The drawing of the winning name.
Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
The winner!

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens
The Ray Fellman Singers filled the whole stage.

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD; on May 10th Lon Hoyt was Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

Photos: May 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through The Stewart Green Lens

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Mosher