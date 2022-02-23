Photos: Matthew Liu Returns With His Fourth Annual Valentine's Day Show I WILL BE HERE At The Duplex Cabaret Theatre

For Valentine's Day this year, Matthew Liu continued his tradition of putting on a show for all to enjoy at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, this year's all-new show titled "I Will Be Here".

Joining him were his friends Lydia Graham, Chelsea Guo, Xu Cheng on piano, Jonathan Ng on guitar and Mike Craig on cajon as they navigated through an evening of Disney, Broadway, pop, RnB, EDM, even some Mandopop with Matthew singing in Mandarin Chinese!

Whether it was a duet from Phantom of the Opera or Tangled or even an original musical, a rousing "Bad Idea" from Waitress or something smooth and soulful by Ariana Grande, or even between a brassy Barbra victory number to an earnest Steven Curtis Chapman ballad, Matthew and his friends strung together a wide yet intertwined collection of songs and stories to ensure there was not a cold nor lonely heart in the room that night.

In Matthew's words that evening as he invited all to lift a drink and toast: "To love. To loving. To life. To 人生. And to living." Hear hear!

Photo Credit: Erica Lin