Photos: Matt Baker Captures The Electricity Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Camera

It was a particularly exciting week at The Lineup last week.
Susie Mosher is no stranger to excitement. One of the most lively (maybe THE most lively?) performers in the live entertainment industry today, Ms. Mosher curates a stunning array of talent for her weekly variety show at the Birdland Theater but last week looks like it was an especially thrilling one. At least, it looks that way in the photographs of Matt Baker.
After taking a couple of weeks off for travel, Mr. Baker (who has been doing the photo documentation of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher for about a month now) returned to the Birdland basement with his camera to bring Broadway World Cabaret this exclusive (and artistic) look at why The Lineup is the smash hit that it is.
Before The Show
The Performance
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano
