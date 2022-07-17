Photos: Matt Baker Captures The Electricity Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Camera

Susie Mosher is no stranger to excitement. One of the most lively (maybe THE most lively?) performers in the live entertainment industry today, Ms. Mosher curates a stunning array of talent for her weekly variety show at the Birdland Theater but last week looks like it was an especially thrilling one. At least, it looks that way in the photographs of Matt Baker.

After taking a couple of weeks off for travel, Mr. Baker (who has been doing the photo documentation of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher for about a month now) returned to the Birdland basement with his camera to bring Broadway World Cabaret this exclusive (and artistic) look at why The Lineup is the smash hit that it is.

Before The Show

The Performance

Eric Ulloa and Jacob Tourjeman

Ben Jones and Savannah Frasier

Murphy Cross wins the raffle.

Susie Clausen AKA Saxy Susie

The Step and Repeat

Jamie deRoy drops by.

Susie Clausen strikes a pose...

...for Birdland documentarian Kevin Alvey

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.