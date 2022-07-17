Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Matt Baker Captures The Electricity Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Camera

It was a particularly exciting week at The Lineup last week.

Jul. 17, 2022  

Photos: Matt Baker Captures The Electricity Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Camera Susie Mosher is no stranger to excitement. One of the most lively (maybe THE most lively?) performers in the live entertainment industry today, Ms. Mosher curates a stunning array of talent for her weekly variety show at the Birdland Theater but last week looks like it was an especially thrilling one. At least, it looks that way in the photographs of Matt Baker.

After taking a couple of weeks off for travel, Mr. Baker (who has been doing the photo documentation of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher for about a month now) returned to the Birdland basement with his camera to bring Broadway World Cabaret this exclusive (and artistic) look at why The Lineup is the smash hit that it is.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Before The Show

The Performance

Lon Hoyt

Marta Sanders-Cooper

Joie Bianco

Eric Ulloa and Jacob Tourjeman

Barrie Kreinik

John Miller
Ron Abel

Valarie Pettiford

Lianne Marie Dobbs

Joseph Baker

Ben Jones and Savannah Frasier

Murphy Cross wins the raffle.

Susie Clausen AKA Saxy Susie

Ian Herman
Marilyn Maye

Susie Mosher

The Step and Repeat

Jamie deRoy drops by.

Susie Clausen strikes a pose...
...for Birdland documentarian Kevin Alvey

Birdland's Gianni Valenti and Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

