Photos: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in TECHNICOLOR DREAMS

The performance took place on Saturday, December 10th.

Dec. 11, 2022  

Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. The singing actor who favors the art of crooning has been praised by the Huffington Post and Chita Rivera and he has been laser-focused on a steady climb up the ladder of successs, both as an actor and a nightclub performer.

Mark is the winner of two Broadway World awards: Best Debut Act, and Best Independent Recording for his critically acclaimed album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, released by Yellow Sound Label. The recording was hailed as the "Album of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio) and can be enjoyed wherever you stream music.

Check out our photos of the performance below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Matthew Łowy (Music Director)

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Joe Brancato and Mark William

Tegan Summer and Mark William

Bruce Sussman, Mark William and Warren Carlyle

Bruce Sussman, Mark William and Rob Shuter

Mark William and Tom Viola

CNN's Javi Morgado and Mark William

Alex Barillas, Mark William and Dr. Jonathan Kruh

Mark William and J. David Williams

Mark William and Andrew Morrissey

Mark William and Andrew Morrissey

Jerad Bortz, Steven Skells, Mark William, Tim Collins, Kalem Kopf and Kevin Thompson

Mark William and Matthew Lowy (Music Director)

Mark William and Alexandra Silber

Gus Haritos, Mark William and Richard Hillman

Diane Trunecek, Barbara Fields, Mark William and Whitney Bryant Glandon

Ray Costello, Mark William and Deb Miller (DC Metro Arts)

Rob Schneider and guest with Mark William

Francesca Heil and Marti Heil with Mark William

Tom Belcher and Mark William

Lola del Rivero and Mark William

Jack Rost and Wade Childress with Mark William

Mark William and Daniel Dunlow

Sandi Durell and Mark William

Jana Robbins, Mark William and Haley Swindal Tantleff

Erik Bottcher (City Council Member) and Mark William

Charles Abbott, Mark William and Andrew Morrissey

Richard Maltby, Jr. and Mark William

Mark William and Fran Weisman

Susan Nussbaum Cohen and Mark William

Howard Tucker, Mark William and Frances A. Shea

Jenna Fidellow, Anna Timone and Mark William

Beth Fowler and Mark William

Mark William

Mark William, Richie Ridge and some of Mark's fans-Victoria Fine, Deanna Wicks, Susan (Elizabeth) Estell, Kelsey McElroy, Martha West, Kendall DeWine, Rachel Critchfield

Mark William

Don Correia, Mark William and Sandy Duncan

Richie Ridge, Don Correia, Mark William, Sandy Duncan and Preston Ridge

Mark William and Erik Mortensen

Mark William and William Ivey Long

Don Correia, Sandy Duncan, Mark William and Teresa Blowers

Mark William and Teresa Blowers

Mark William and Preston Ridge

Nancy Place Swadling, Mark William and Cynthia Bambace

