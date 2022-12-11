Photos: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in TECHNICOLOR DREAMS

Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. The singing actor who favors the art of crooning has been praised by the Huffington Post and Chita Rivera and he has been laser-focused on a steady climb up the ladder of successs, both as an actor and a nightclub performer.

Mark is the winner of two Broadway World awards: Best Debut Act, and Best Independent Recording for his critically acclaimed album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, released by Yellow Sound Label. The recording was hailed as the "Album of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio) and can be enjoyed wherever you stream music.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy