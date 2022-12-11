Photos: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in TECHNICOLOR DREAMS
The performance took place on Saturday, December 10th.
Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. The singing actor who favors the art of crooning has been praised by the Huffington Post and Chita Rivera and he has been laser-focused on a steady climb up the ladder of successs, both as an actor and a nightclub performer.
Mark is the winner of two Broadway World awards: Best Debut Act, and Best Independent Recording for his critically acclaimed album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, released by Yellow Sound Label. The recording was hailed as the "Album of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio) and can be enjoyed wherever you stream music.
Check out our photos of the performance below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Matthew Łowy (Music Director)
Bruce Sussman, Mark William and Warren Carlyle
Bruce Sussman, Mark William and Rob Shuter
CNN's Javi Morgado and Mark William
Alex Barillas, Mark William and Dr. Jonathan Kruh
Mark William and J. David Williams
Mark William and Andrew Morrissey
Mark William and Andrew Morrissey
Jerad Bortz, Steven Skells, Mark William, Tim Collins, Kalem Kopf and Kevin Thompson
Mark William and Matthew Lowy (Music Director)
Mark William and Alexandra Silber
Gus Haritos, Mark William and Richard Hillman
Diane Trunecek, Barbara Fields, Mark William and Whitney Bryant Glandon
Ray Costello, Mark William and Deb Miller (DC Metro Arts)
Rob Schneider and guest with Mark William
Francesca Heil and Marti Heil with Mark William
Tom Belcher and Mark William
Lola del Rivero and Mark William
Jack Rost and Wade Childress with Mark William
Mark William and Daniel Dunlow
Sandi Durell and Mark William
Jana Robbins, Mark William and Haley Swindal Tantleff
Erik Bottcher (City Council Member) and Mark William
Charles Abbott, Mark William and Andrew Morrissey
Richard Maltby, Jr. and Mark William
Mark William and Fran Weisman
Susan Nussbaum Cohen and Mark William
Howard Tucker, Mark William and Frances A. Shea
Jenna Fidellow, Anna Timone and Mark William
Mark William, Richie Ridge and some of Mark's fans-Victoria Fine, Deanna Wicks, Susan (Elizabeth) Estell, Kelsey McElroy, Martha West, Kendall DeWine, Rachel Critchfield
Don Correia, Mark William and Sandy Duncan
Richie Ridge, Don Correia, Mark William, Sandy Duncan and Preston Ridge
Mark William and Erik Mortensen
Mark William and William Ivey Long
Don Correia, Sandy Duncan, Mark William and Teresa Blowers
Mark William and Teresa Blowers
Mark William and Preston Ridge
Nancy Place Swadling, Mark William and Cynthia Bambace
