Photos: March 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright In Matt Baker's Lens

It was another great night at THE LINEUP with some exciting and elaborate talent.

Mar. 31, 2023  

On March 21st, The Lineup With Susie Mosher had an especially fun night with some of Susie's favorite performers from past episodes, and some newcomers to the program that are likely to become repeat offenders. Backed by her band (Lon Hoyt Musical Directing from the piano, John Miller on bass, and Clint de Ganon on drums and raffle draw), Susie gave it her all, as she always does, and Birdland documentarian Matt Baker was on hand to snap it all up in his lens and make it all pretty and artistic.

Enjoy Matt Baker's photo essay below, visit his website HERE and get tickets to the next LINEUP on April 4th on the Birdland website HERE.

On April 3rd, Susie Mosher and John Boswell will play their smash-hit show CASHINO at Birdland for the first time in ten years. For information and reservations go HERE.

Lon Hoyt

John Miller

Susie Mosher

Clint de Ganon

Julie Rhea

Pascal Pastrana

Bryce Edwards

Julie Halston

Mauricio Martinez

Gianmarco Soresi

Ari Axelrod

Mike Stapleton

Filo Sofia

The Drawing!

The Winner!

Darius Anthony Harper

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra...


March 31, 2023
