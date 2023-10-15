Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

The Unstoppable Maye has arrived at The Basement for a month of shows

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Review: Jen Brett Makes NYC Solo Show Debut At Birdland With MOSAIC Photo 4 Jen Brett Turns Birdland Into A MOSAIC

Last night, everyone's favorite living legend, Marilyn Maye, opened her new show at 54 Below by playing for one hour and forty-five minutes to a deliriously happy full house.   Now, it has to be said that most club acts are expected to clock in somewhere between sixty and seventy-five minutes but every person that this writer encountered when arriving for the 9:30 show who was still lingering after the generous outing by Maye was on cloud nine.  It was reported that the ninety-five-year-old force of nature had sung for an hour, forty-five, only sung, very little chat, one song after another.  Eyes were wide as saucers and smiles as big as bananas as, one by one, people praised the powerhouse for the abundance of her program and her performance.  Joy ran rampant, thanks to the 54 Below regular who will be playing her show until November 14th.

Broadway World Cabaret had two correspondents in the room last night - Rob Lester's review will release in the coming days and Conor Weiss (a powerhouse of his own) has already turned in the following photo flash to celebrate the auspicious opening, so marvelously presented in that inimitable Marilyn Maye style.

Marilyn Maye's show schedule differs from week to week - find all the information and make reservations on the 54 Below website page for Marilyn Maye HERE.

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert Tedd Firth

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Norbert Leo Butz, Lorna Luft, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Norbert Leo Butz, Lorna Luft, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Get all of the detail here!

2
Ron Carters Foresight Quartet, Nick Finzer Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Ron Carter's Foresight Quartet, Nick Finzer Big Band, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running October 16th - October 29th. Get all the details here!

3
Caruso And Stritch To Cross The River For CAST PARTY Photo
Caruso And Stritch To Cross The River For CAST PARTY

Billy and Jim are prepping to make a trip up the road to the much-handier Hackensack, NJ, where Cast Party will make its debut at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM. 

4
Susanne Mack Brings SEA LEGS to Pangea Next Month Photo
Susanne Mack Brings SEA LEGS to Pangea Next Month

Celebrated cabaret chanteuse Susanne Mack navigates a variety of calm and stormy nautical-themed tunes in the debut of her new cabaret show, 'Sea Legs.'

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Album Review: New York, New York Cast Recording Reminiscent Of Cast Albums From Days Of YoreAlbum Review: New York, New York Cast Recording Reminiscent Of Cast Albums From Days Of Yore
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Will Play Hackensack Performing Arts Center on October 28thJIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Will Play Hackensack Performing Arts Center on October 28th
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Letter To The Art Of StorytellingReview: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Letter To The Art Of Storytelling
Photos: David Dean Bottrell's New Show DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS Now Playing PangeaPhotos: David Dean Bottrell's New Show DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS Now Playing Pangea

Videos

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You