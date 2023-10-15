Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Last night, everyone's favorite living legend, Marilyn Maye, opened her new show at 54 Below by playing for one hour and forty-five minutes to a deliriously happy full house. Now, it has to be said that most club acts are expected to clock in somewhere between sixty and seventy-five minutes but every person that this writer encountered when arriving for the 9:30 show who was still lingering after the generous outing by Maye was on cloud nine. It was reported that the ninety-five-year-old force of nature had sung for an hour, forty-five, only sung, very little chat, one song after another. Eyes were wide as saucers and smiles as big as bananas as, one by one, people praised the powerhouse for the abundance of her program and her performance. Joy ran rampant, thanks to the 54 Below regular who will be playing her show until November 14th.

Broadway World Cabaret had two correspondents in the room last night - Rob Lester's review will release in the coming days and Conor Weiss (a powerhouse of his own) has already turned in the following photo flash to celebrate the auspicious opening, so marvelously presented in that inimitable Marilyn Maye style.

Marilyn Maye's show schedule differs from week to week - find all the information and make reservations on the 54 Below website page for Marilyn Maye HERE.

Tedd Firth

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.